FIFA 22: Confirmed Hero Cards Revealed And Explained

FIFA 22 will be available to play in a couple of months and new special Ultimate Team cards - Hero Cards - have been revealed.

The game mode is loved by millions of people and is most definitely FIFA’s best feature.

It has gained so much popularity over recent years that it is now part of the Esports world. If players are good enough for FUT Champions, they give themselves a chance to compete on the world stage and to get signed by professional eSports teams.

There have been a lot of exciting things confirmed by developers EA Sports this week and these new special cards are another cool new feature.

What are FIFA 22 Hero Cards?

As always, new special cards always come to Ultimate Team in FIFA 22, but these new Hero Cards look to add a new element to the game.

The cards will feature retired players, who are seen as some of the best to grace the world of football. In their official announcement, FIFA 22 hyped up these players. They said: “Celebrate some of football’s most memorable players with FUT Heroes, new items that represent the unforgettable moments that turned them into fan favourites.”

What is even better about these cards is the fact that they have unique chemistry, which is different for each player.

This might sound confusing, but we are here to explain it for you. The FUT Heroes have unique league-specific chemistry. This is tied to their specific hero moment (from a time in their career).

When using a Hero Card, you will get a green club link to any player within the same league as well as the usual nation link. This is very different from chemistry building before and gives players a fun new way to make squads.

Confirmed FUT Hero Cards Coming To FIFA 22

The players we know that are confirmed to be Hero Cards for FIFA 22 are as follows:

Mario Gomez (Bundesliga)

Tim Cahill (Premier League)

Diego Milito (Serie A)

Jorge Campos (Liga BBVA MX)

Fernando Morientes (La Liga Santander)

Sami Al-Jaber (MBS Pro League)

Robbie Keane (Premier League)

Abedi Pele (Ligue 1)

Clint Dempsey (MLS)

Confirmed FUT Hero Cards Ratings

Here is a list of the confirmed ratings that these players will have:

Robbie Keane (Premier League): 86

Abedi Pele (Ligue 1): 89

Clint Dempsey (MLS): 85

Mario Gomez (Bundesliga): 88

Tim Cahill (Premier League): 85

Diego Milito (Serie A): 88

Jorge Campos (Liga BBVA MX): 87

Fernando Morientes (La Liga Santander): 89

Sami Al-Jaber (MBS Pro League): 86

These upcoming cards look to be very exciting and we hope more players are given hero cards in the near future.

