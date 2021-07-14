NBA 2K22: Candace Parker becomes first female cover star in game’s history

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Candace Parker is the first female athlete to appear on the cover of the NBA 2K franchise, featuring alongside Luka Doncic as the faces of the new video game instalment.

The Chicago Sky forward has marked a milestone in women's sporting history and says she is "extremely proud and humbled" to be the first WNBA cover star.

Two-time MVP Parker features on the front of the Gamestop Exclusive version of NBA 2K22, which is currently available for pre-order, while Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks is on the cover of the standard edition game.

The exclusive version of the latest NBA 2K game celebrates the 25th anniversary of the WNBA – a league that has produced some of the world's best female athletes.

Women were introduced to the video game three years ago, before then – since the first instalment hit the shelves in 1999 – gamers could only play as male basketballers. The introduction of WNBA stars to NBA 2K has been a huge boost in growing the popularity of the women's game.

Recent figures showed that viewing numbers were up by 74% after the first five matches of the 2021 season.

"Three years ago, we were put in the game," Parker told Sportico. "Everybody talks about the little girls but it's important for boys to be able to see women's basketball in the video game too. I always said I wanted to leave the game better than I came into it. To be part of this [2K] process is doing just that."

Chicago Sky are currently second in the WNBA Eastern Conference and fifth overall in the league standings. Parker, who joined the Sky earlier this year from Los Angeles Sparks, will be looking to help the Illinois outfit better their sixth place finish last season.

