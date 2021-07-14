Forza Horizon 5: Ray tracing set to be introduced

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Forza Horizon 5 have confirmed that ray tracing will be included in the game.

Playground Games have been working tirelessly to bring us the latest edition to the racing sim series, which has become a huge success under the Microsoft umbrella since the series debuted in 2012.

It has gone from strength to strength having moved from different locations around the world. The fifth instalment of the franchise will be based in Mexico for the first time.

There is no denying that Playground have achieved remarkable things with the Forza series, especially with the fourth game, providing stunning realism and enjoyable free-roam gameplay for hours.

While the graphical details have always been extremely impressive, they could be able to get a whole lot better, thanks to the developer's latest actions.

Ray tracing in Forza Horizon 5

Playground confirmed this news on the game's official YouTube channel, in a video that was titled, "Let’s ¡Go!."

During episode three of their game breakdown, the developers tend to go into greater detail about Forza 5's capabilities and what players expect when they pick up their controller or get behind a steering wheel for the first time.

The game's creative director Mike Brown and the head audio designer Fraser Strachan went into detail about how ray tracing affects not only how the graphics look, but how the audio is reshaped as well.

They said that they are using the ray tracers "to detect walls, buildings and ceilings", as well as elaborating on the sound of turbochargers in some cars. Strachan described the implementations as "making the world feeling alive."

If this is not enough to get you excited for the game, what will? But we are sure that there are plenty more features on the horizon to get virtual drivers excited.

Huge thumbs up to ray tracing in general!

