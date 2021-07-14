Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jadon Sancho was one of three England players to miss a penalty in the dramatic Euro 2020 final shootout against Italy at Wembley Stadium.

The Manchester United-bound winger was brought on by Gareth Southgate in the final minutes of extra-time specifically to take a spot kick.

However, the 21-year-old saw his tame effort easily saved by UEFA's Player of the Tournament, Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka were the other two Englishmen to miss from 12 yards and in the aftermath of the game, the trio were sadly targeted with racial abuse.

The day after the defeat to Italy, Rashford posted a very emotional statement on social media in which he spoke about the abuse he and his international colleagues had suffered.

Sancho has now followed in the United icon's footsteps by writing an incredibly powerful message of his own, which he published on his official Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon.

The former Manchester City starlet wrote: "I’ve had a couple of days to reflect on Sunday's final and still feel a mix of emotions. I would like to say sorry to all my teammates, coaching staff and most of all the fans who I let down.

"This is by far the worst feeling I’ve felt in a long time, it’s hard to even put into words the real feeling, but there were so many positives to take away from this tournament though the defeat will hurt for a long time.

"My first thought before going into any football match is always “How can I help my team?, how am I going to assist? how am I going to score? how am I going to create chances ? And that’s exactly what I wanted to do with that penalty, help the team.

Man City £100m BID for Kane | Football Terrace

"I was ready and confident to take it, these are the moment's you dream of as a kid, it is why I play football. These are the pressured situations you want to be under as a footballer. I’ve scored penalties before at club level, I’ve practiced them countless times for both club and country so I picked my corner but it just wasn’t meant to be this time.

"We all had the same ambitions and objectives. We wanted to bring the trophy home. This has been one of the most enjoyable camps I’ve been part of in my career so far, the togetherness of the team has been unmatched, a real family on and off the pitch.

"I’m not going pretend that I didn’t see the racial abuse that me and my brothers Marcus and Bukayo received after the game, but sadly it's nothing new. As a society we need to do better, and hold these people accountable.

"Hate will never win. To all the young people who have received similar abuse, hold your heads up high and keep chasing the dream. I am proud of this England team and how we have united the whole nation in what has been a difficult 18 months for so many people.

"Much as we wanted to win the tournament, we will build and learn from this experience going forward. I want to say a massive thank you for all the positive messages and love and support that far outweighed the negative. It’s been an honour as always representing England and wearing the Three Lions shirt, and I have no doubt we’ll be back even stronger! Stay safe & see you soon."

