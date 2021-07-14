Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats set to seal deal for Northern Ireland international

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After falling short in their quest to achieve promotion to the Championship earlier this year, Sunderland will be hoping to launch a push for a top-two finish under the guidance of manager Lee Johnson next season.

In what it set to be his first full campaign in the charge of the Black Cats, the 40-year-old has already made a swift start to his preparations.

As well as opting to part ways with a plethora of players as a result of his side's failure to get over the winning line, Johnson recently managed to secure the services of Alex Pritchard whilst Luke O'Nien and Aiden McGeady have both committed their futures to the club.

With the season set to start in August, Johnson is now seemingly set to seal a deal for a player who possesses a wealth of experience.

According to The Athletic, Corry Evans is having a medical today ahead of a move to Sunderland.

The Northern Ireland international is currently without a club after being released by Blackburn Rovers and thus is set to join the Black Cats on a free transfer.

Evans was limited to just 11 league starts last season due to the presence of Bradley Johnson, Joe Rothwell and Lewis Holtby as Blackburn meandered their way to a 15th place finish in the Championship standings.

As well as featuring on 267 occasions in the second-tier during his career, the midfielder has also made 33 appearances at League One level and thus will be confident in his ability to compete in this particular division.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If Evans is able to hit the ground running at the Stadium of Light, this could turn out to be a fantastic bit of business by Sunderland.

Having parted ways with the likes of Grant Leadbitter, Max Power, Josh Scowen and George Dobson, the Black Cats are relatively short of options in midfield and thus a move for the 30-year-old makes sense.

Whilst Evans only managed to average a relatively underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.34 in the Championship during the previous campaign, he may be able to rediscover his best form by dropping down a division.

Providing that Johnson is able to back up this particular signing by drafting in a suitable replacement for Charlie Wyke, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Sunderland emerge as legitimate contenders for a top-two finish in League One later this year.

