Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Giorgio Chiellini played a key role in Italy's Euro 2020 triumph.

The nation's captain performed to a world-class standard throughout the tournament and didn't miss a minute of action from the quarter-final stage onwards.

In the final against England at Wembley last Sunday evening, Chiellini was an absolute rock at the back throughout and the Three Lions' array of attackers struggled to lay a glove on him.

Aside from his cynical foul on Bukayo Saka in the final minutes of second half stoppage-time, Chiellini didn't really put a foot wrong during the biggest match of his distinguished playing career.

The 36-year-old is without question one of the greatest defenders the sport has ever seen and his passion for the game is unrivalled.

He just loves playing football, which was very noticeable in the Italian stalwart's interview with ITV Sport after winning Euro 2020.

Chiellini conducted the entire interview in fluent English and fans were hugely impressed by both his linguistic skills and adoration for the beautiful game.

Check it out for yourself:

You may love him or hate him, but whatever side you sway towards, there's absolutely no one who can deny that Chiellini is a bonafide footballing legend.

One fan responded to the above footage of Chiellini's interview: "Excellent stuff. Real passion, and his spoken English is outstanding."

Another added: "Fantastic professional. Even his fouls are immaculate. The word 'legend' is thrown around so often but this guy is a legend for me."

While a third football lover quipped: "The passion oozing out of him! A dying breed of defender."

Chiellini really is unique and despite being 36 now, the Juventus man looks as if he can continue playing at the very highest level for at least another couple of years.

Man City £100m BID for Kane | Football Terrace

His partner-in-crime for both club and country, Leonardo Bonucci, is even hoping to convince him to play for Italy at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“I’ll convince him, we are going on holiday together, so I will convince him no worries,” Bonucci said after the Euro 2020 final when asked about Chiellini potentially playing at the tournament.

You'd be a fool to rule out a 'Last Dance' by the iconic Juve pair out in Qatar, that's for sure.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

1 of 15 How many games did Italy win at Euro 2020? 4 7 6 5

News Now - Sport News