Liam Smith would have no qualms about travelling to Australia to take on Tim Tszyu but only if the money is right.

Tszyu (19-0, 15 KOs) issued a challenge to Smith after a stoppage win over fellow Australian Steve Spark at the Entertainment Centre in Newcastle.

And the Liverpudlian fighter has vowed to derail the Australian prospect's bandwagon if he is receives the call to fight Sydney's much-hyped talent.

He told Boxing Social: “My management team are discussing it now and I’ll leave it to them and whoever else and if there’s a deal there to be made, I’m sure it will be made.

“From my point of view, I think no questions would be asked of whether I would fight him or whether I’d come to Australia to fight him.

"I’d fight him tomorrow. I’d fly to Australia tomorrow as long as the deal was right.”

Smith is no stranger when it comes to boxing in enemy territory having been knocked out by Canelo Alvarez in Texas and being robbed of a decision against Magomed Kurbanov in Russia back in May.

He added: “Whether it was to do with the mention of me, whether it was people saying ‘take the fight p----’ it’s like how could that be mentioned towards myself?”

“Would I go to Australia? Of course I would. I’ve been to Russia, Mexico, the States. Put a fight to me that makes sense for me, I’ll go and that’s exactly the same with Tim Tszyu.

“Tim Tszyu is no-one different, He’s no-one I fear, no-one I’m scared of so if it makes sense for me, I’ll be on the night flight there.”

The son of former world champion Kostya Tszyu grew up in New South Wales and is undefeated as a professional.

But the 32-year-old is confident his skills will be too much for the unbeaten 26-year-old prospect who has a lot of hype behind him in his home country.

He continued: “I think he’s developing very, very well and I think he will develop to be a good fighter and I’ve said that on record.

“I think they’ve matched him perfectly and his career’s gone and his opposition’s gone the same way.

"With that being said, who’s his best win? Dennis Hogan was probably his best win and by all accounts it sounds like Dennis Hogan might retire after this.

“A fight with the ones mentioned will answer a lot of questions of Tim Tszyu’s path. If he beats me, you’ll say is ready for it. If he doesn’t beat me he’s not ready. I think he will end up a good fighter.

“I do think now, put somebody okay in front of him, he’s shown he’s not hard to hit, I think you’ll get a few different answers on Tim Tszyu.”

