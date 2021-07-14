Liverpool news: Fabrizio Romano reveals immediate transfer priority at Anfield

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool's next priority in the transfer window this summer is to sign a forward.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Liverpool?

Romano claims that Liverpool's priority in the transfer window this summer is to sign a forward player to reinforce Jurgen Klopp's attacking options ahead of January's African Cup of Nations.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, “They will sign a midfielder only when they have the opportunity. The priority is to sign a winger, or a striker. An offensive player because they will lose at the African Cup for some weeks, Salah and Mane.

"So that’s why they are looking for strikers more than midfielders now. Midfielders will be something to be done maybe later in the window.”

The journalist added, “Their priority is about wingers or potential strikers”.

Have Liverpool been linked with any forwards this summer?

According to Liverpool Echo, PSV's Donyell Malen is on the radar of the Reds this summer and the Merseyside outfit have not denied their interest in the Netherlands international.

The report argued that it makes sense sporting director Michael Edwards has made contact with Malen's agent Mino Raiola, but warned that Liverpool's interest in the 22-year-old doesn't necessarily translate to the player arriving at Anfield.

England vs Italy Euro 2020 Final: Full reaction on The Football Terrace as Three Lions fall short at final hurdle...

Do Liverpool need another forward?

Arguably yes.

Roberto Firmino has been an important cog in Liverpool's attacking output in years gone by besides Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. However, with just nine Premier League goals last season there are signs that he could be on the decline.

According to WhoScored, the Brazilian had the worst season of his career in England's top flight with a rating of 7.11.

Beneath the Reds' famed front three, Klopp's side lack depth as the likes of Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri have proven that they can't be trusted by the German manager. The pair made a combined seven starts in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

Liverpool's need for a back-up right winger has however been eased as Harvey Elliott is reportedly set to remain at the club this term and is part of Klopp's plans for the upcoming season.

1 of 15 Who did Liverpool beat on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? West Bromwich Albion Newcastle United West Ham United Leeds United

How many goals did Liverpool’s forwards score in the Premier League last season?

Liverpool's attacking quartet of Salah, Mane, Firmino and Diogo Jota scored a combined 51 goals in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

The Reds' leading scorer Salah narrowly missed out on the Golden Boot to Tottenham's Harry Kane, having netted 22 league goals last term. Mane's goal tally in England's top flight last season was 11, with Jota and Firmino boasting nine apiece.

Liverpool's backup forwards Origi and Shaqiri failed to score a single goal in the previous Premier League campaign, which suggests that the current squad could indeed struggle for goals when the next AFCON tournament comes around.

News Now - Sport News