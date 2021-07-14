West Brom transfer rumours: Baggies still in the hunt for 10-goal ace's signature

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael will be looking to bring a feel good factor back to The Hawthorns when his side kick-off their Championship campaign next month.

After sealing promotion to the Premier League last year, the Baggies would have been determined to establish themselves at this particular level.

However, a failure to deliver the goods on a consistent basis culminated in the club suffering relegation to the second-tier.

Having been drafted in as Sam Allardyce's replacement, it will be intriguing to see whether Ismael is able to guide West Brom to a great deal of success in the Championship later this year.

The Frenchman has already bolstered his squad by securing the services of Matt Clarke and Alex Mowatt this summer.

Whilst Clarke has only joined the Baggies on a temporary basis, Mowatt signed a three-year deal which is set to keep him at the club until 2024.

Not content with these two additions, Ismael has recently been linked with a move for a player who knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level.

A report from the Bristol Post earlier this month revealed that West Brom were interested in signing Famara Diedhiou on a free transfer.

The forward, who is currently without a club after his contract with Bristol City expired, is understood to have offers on the table from unnamed Turkish sides whilst Swansea City and Middlesbrough are also keeping tabs on him.

During the previous campaign, Diedhiou managed to net 10 goals in all competitions for the Robins who finished 19th in the Championship standings.

Ahead of the 2021/22 season, a fresh update has now emerged concerning the forward.

According to the Bristol Post, the Baggies are still keen on drafting in Diedhiou as Ismael looks to add to his attacking options.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that West Brom are no longer able to turn to the likes of Charlie Austin and Hal Robson-Kanu for inspiration, it could turn out to be a shrewd move if they sign Diedhiou as he could add some competition up-front.

Furthermore, it is abundantly clear that the forward knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level as he has been directly involved in 54 goals in the Championship during his career to date.

Whilst Diedhiou's struggles for consistency last season resulted in him averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.64, there is no reason why he cannot go on to thrive under the guidance of Ismael who helped Barnsley's players reach new heights earlier this year.

Providing that the forward is able to hit the ground running at The Hawthorns, he could become an instant hit with the club's supporters.

