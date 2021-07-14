Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nick Diaz's UFC comeback is close to being finalized, with Dana White confirming the American will step back inside the Octagon to rematch Robbie Lawler in September.

Diaz, who has a pro MMA record of 26-9 (2 NC), has not fought since he was defeated by Anderson Silva at UFC 183 in January 2015.

Originally, Silva won the fight via unanimous decision, but the result was overturned to a no-contest after the Brazilian tested positive for a banned substance.

That main event was the former Strikeforce welterweight champion's only UFC appearance since a March 2013 loss to Georges St-Pierre, having previously lost on points against Carlos Condit in Las Vegas in February 2012.

Now, the 37-year-old is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 266 on September 25 in Las Vegas, with his representative Ross Goodman revealing to ESPN's Brett Okamoto on Tuesday that Diaz has signed his bout agreement for his rematch with Lawler.

And with Lawler reportedly edging closer and closer to a deal, Diaz's late-night tweet suggested it is already done.

He wrote: "I want to thank my Team @CesarGracieBJJ @Elfrogito and #rossgoodman for getting s--- done.

"It’s fight time. #UFC266 #KillorBeKilled #war."

Unsurprisingly, the post sent excited Nick Diaz Army supporters into a frenzy on social media.

@DovySimuMMA said: "Let's go Nick. Bring back that belt to stockton [sic]."

Another commented: "Man what a great year 2021 is turning out to be. First Nate came back

then Conor broke his leg. Now the legend Nick is fighting in September. We were thrown a bone after enduring 2020!"

And a third replied: "I've been into MMA since 2015 and this is gonna be the first fight of you I'm going to watch live. I watched almost all your fight replays tho. Let's goooo so hyped."

White had previously expressed reservations about Diaz's desire to return to active competition but it appears that he is now completely on board with his comeback plans.

He told UFC Arabia: “I wasn’t very high on that.

“I didn’t think that it would happen but it looks like it will. It looks like Nick Diaz will fight this year.”

He added: “The last time that I saw him in Jacksonville but it looks like it’s going to happen.

“We’ll see. The matchmakers have [talked to him] but I don’t know where we’re at on it but it’s looking promising.

“You never hear me say that ever. ‘You think Nick Diaz will fight this year?"

