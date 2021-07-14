Leeds transfer news: Talks continuing on 41-cap international star who wanted to join years ago

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United are still attempting to bring Nahitan Nández to Elland Road this summer, according to Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness).

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

The Cagliari star has long been linked with a move to West Yorkshire and the club are thought to be eager to strengthen in central midfield as they look to build on a successful first season back in the Premier League.

While a recent report in The Athletic suggested the 25-year-old was unlikely to move to the club this summer, there have been suggestions from the Italian outlet that Leeds are still talking to Cagliari about a potential deal.

What's the problem?

For their part, the Serie A side are said to be steadfast in their refusal to sell the former Boca Juniors midfielder for anything below his reported €36m (roughly £30m) release clause.

As it stands, it would appear as if Leeds are not willing to go that far, seemingly causing a hold-up.

Does Nandez want to join Leeds?

Clearly, the situation may well have changed since, but Nandez's agent has previously revealed the 41-cap international would be keen to join Marcelo Bielsa's side during his time in Argentina.

“I spoke with important clubs in Europe and he [Nandez] told me that he would like to play with Bielsa,” said Pablo Bentancur at the time to El Crack Deportivo (via FourFourTwo).

How well did Nandez play at Copa America?

During his county's run to the quarter-finals in Brazil, Nandez started six of their nine games, recording an assist in the 1-0 group stage win over Paraguay.

Interestingly, Transfermarkt's positional data seems to suggest he operated as both a right-winger and a right-back during the tournament. While versatility alone doesn't exactly mean he'd be a good signing for Leeds, it is a trait Bielsa is believed to value in potential recruits.

What has been said about Nandez and Leeds?

Speaking to MOT Leeds News recently, former Elland Road hero Paul Robinson suggested Nandez would be a good signing for the club, although stressed the need for him to be versatile across the midfield, such is the importance of the likes of Kalvin Phillips.

“Leeds are going to have a good window and I think they will spend heavily," he said.

“It’s not a direct replacement for Phillips but it’s somebody who can play in the midfield instead of him or higher up.

“You don’t want to spend that sort of money on a player who plays when Phillips doesn’t.

“He needs to be versatile across the whole midfield.”

