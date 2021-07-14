Harry Kane latest: Man City transfer pursuit could now be accelerated

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City will make a bid for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer, according to Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

With Euro 2020 now complete and Kane heading off on holiday following England's heartbreaking defeat in the final, perhaps we can expect more in the way of potential developments in this saga.

Premier League champions City have been strongly linked with a move for the 27-year-old ever since news broke that the England captain had reportedly asked to leave his boyhood club prior to this summer's tournament.

What did O'Rourke say about Kane's future?

Speaking on the latest episode of The Football Terrace's Done Deal Show, O'Rourke provided some further insight.

"Now the Euros are over, I think these things will accelerate," he says from the 41:20 mark onwards.

"Talks have been ongoing between the clubs, just initial inquiries to see what it would take to maybe get him out of Tottenham.

"We know Tottenham are very reluctant sellers of Kane. Daniel Levy is determined to keep him, doesn't really want to sell him, especially to a Premier League rival but Manchester City and Pep Guardiola have made Kane their top target. "

Hear what O'Rourke had to say about the Kane saga on the latest episode of The Football Terrace...

Could City seriously sign Kane?

It does seem hugely difficult given Daniel Levy's reported stance on the matter.

Indeed, back in June, The Athletic revealed that the Spurs chairman was more resolute than ever in keeping his star man and was said to have been annoyed at the public nature the saga had started to play out in.

With three years left on his contract, there doesn't appear to be any real need to cave from Spurs' perspective unless a deal simply too good to refuse emerges.

How far could Kane go in order to push for a move?

In May, EuroSport claimed figures close to the striker believed he could even go as far as to hand in a formal transfer request if the situation drags on.

While that has not yet happened, Euro 2020 obviously provided a huge distraction, so perhaps we will start to see some developments soon.

What has Kane said about playing for City?

While, during his interview with Gary Neville on Sky Sports' The Overlap in May, Kane didn't go as far as to say he wanted to play for City, he did talk up the idea of lining up next to Kevin De Bruyne.

"When I watch De Bruyne play he's a special, special player and some of the balls I see him put in for City are just a striker's dream if I'm honest," he said.

"He's an outstanding player with the ball, off the ball, pressing, but his delivery is as good as I've ever seen to be honest."

