Celtic transfer news: Breakthrough for Celtic in £4.3m transfer deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic have had an offer of £4.3m accepted for Rubin Kazan defender Carl Starfelt, Football Insider reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Carl Starfelt?

The report discloses that the Hoops have had a bid for the Swedish international accepted by Kazan, and the next step will be a medical for the centre-back.

That medical will not take place in Scotland though - it will be held abroad as the 26-year-old is currently in Russia. Should that go without a hitch, then Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou will make his biggest signing since he took charge in Glasgow.

Enter Giveaway

How does this affect Kristoffer Ajer's future?

The impending signing of Starfelt might well bring Kristoffer Ajer's future into focus. It seems that the Norwegian centre-back is eager to move on from the Hoops, with the 23-year-old stating last month that he expects to depart this summer.

Celtic want big money for Ajer though, with 2 Sport in Norway reporting that the Bhoys' asking price for the defender is £20m, even though his contract expires at the end of the season.

As a result, no club has yet met Celtic's asking price, with Norwich and Bayer Leverkusen having £10m bids turned down and Newcastle unwilling to pay the fee Celtic want.

Perhaps now that a defender is seemingly on the way to Glasgow, the Hoops will accept less money for Ajer, as the chances of getting £20m for a player whose contract expires at the end of the season seem remote.

Will the 26-year-old feature in the Champions League qualifier?

Celtic will be keen to get Starfelt signed as soon as possible to try and get the player up to speed to feature in the upcoming Champions League qualifying tie against Midtjylland.

The deadline to get players signed for the game is the 15th of July, but two extra players can be registered up until midnight central European time the day before the first leg.

1 of 10 Who is this? Willo Flood Adam Virgo

What will Celtic fans make of the potential signing?

If the deal to sign Starfelt goes through then you have to imagine that Celtic fans will be delighted.

It has been a bit of a struggle for the Hoops to make major signings since Postecoglou arrived at the club with only Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide recruited so far, but a £4.3m deal for an international player certainly fits in that bracket.

With Celtic still in need of further signings, the support will likely be eager for more players to come in sooner rather than later.

News Now - Sport News