Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats still in hunt to seal deal for Premier League starlet

Sunderland will be aiming to make the perfect start to the 2021/22 League One campaign next month when they face Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light.

Having missed out on promotion via the play-offs last season, it will be intriguing to see whether the Black Cats are able to learn from their mistakes.

Lee Johnson's side ultimately ran out of steam during the closing stages of the previous campaign.

As a result of the club's failure to secure a return to the Championship, the Sunderland boss has since opted to launch a complete overhaul of his squad.

A host of players have already left the Black Cats this summer whilst the League One side recently bolstered their midfield options by securing the services of Alex Pritchard on a permanent deal.

Certainly not content with the arrival of the 28-year-old, Johnson will be looking to draft in some more fresh faces between now and the end of the transfer window.

One of the individuals who recently emerged as a target for Sunderland was Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith.

A report from The Northern Echo last month suggested that the Black Cats were ready to firm up their interest in the 20-year-old by submitting a loan offer to the Red Devils.

Limited to just one senior United appearance during his career to date, Galbraith was used exclusively at youth level last season by the club as he featured on 18 occasions in all competitions for their Under-23 outfit.

In a fresh update concerning this particular transfer pursuit, it has been revealed that Sunderland are still looking to seal a deal for the midfielder.

According to The Northern Echo, the Black Cats are keen to strike an agreement with United but will have to wait until next month before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes a final decision regarding Galbraith's future.

Speaking to the Red Devils' official website about the club's young players, the Norwegian said: "They'll [the youngsters] get a taste of some football.

"Then roundabouts early August, some will go on loan.

"We've already lined up a few and some of them are still in discussions between us and the players about where is the best place to go."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Sunderland would be taking somewhat of a risk by signing a player who has yet to feature at this level during his career, they unquestionably need to add to their options in central midfield and thus a move for Galbraith may turn out to be a wise decision.

However, with there being no guarantee that the Black Cats will be able to convince United to part ways with the Northern Ireland international, Johnson ought to draft up a list of alternatives.

For Galbraith's sake, a move to a lower league side may be exactly what he needs at this stage of his career as he is unlikely to make any inroads on United's starting eleven due to the presence of Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes and Nemanja Matic.

Providing that the midfielder is able to hit the ground running at the Stadium of Light, he could play a key role in helping Sunderland achieve a relative amount of success in this division.

