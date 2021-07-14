Rangers transfer news: Kenny McLean makes intriguing Gers admission

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean has admitted he would eventually like to return to Rangers, The Athletic reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kenny McLean?

The Scotland international started his career at Ibrox as a youngster, but never managed to make the breakthrough to the first-team. After spells at St Mirren and Aberdeen, he is now a key man in the middle of the park for both club and country.

Although he is completely focused on Norwich's return to the Premier League, McLean has disclosed that he wants to play for his 'boyhood team' at some stage.

"I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t something I’d want to do. As a kid that’s what you want to do, play for your boyhood team" he said, as quoted by the Athletic.

Indeed, he also admitted that it would be special for both he and his family if he ever ran out at Ibrox as a Rangers player.

"Right now, I’m about to play in the Premier League again, so I’m not thinking about it! But for me and my family, it would be pretty special."

Has the 29-year-old been linked with Rangers in the past?

Rangers have been linked with a move for the 29-year-old in the past.

The Scottish Sun reported in November that Steven Gerrard was eager to sign the former Aberdeen man in the January transfer window, either on loan with a view to a permanent deal or in a transfer deal to be paid in instalments.

Still, obviously the move didn't happen, and McLean helped Norwich win promotion to the Premier League.

How did the Scotland international perform last season?

McLean was an integral part of the Norwich side which won the Championship title.

He made 39 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and contributing seven assists.

The midfielder was likely going to be a part of the Scotland team for Euro 2020 until he suffered a knee ligament injury in May which kept him out of the tournament despite having been involved in their dramatic play-off win over Serbia.

1 of 15 Who was Rangers' oldest player last season? Jermain Defoe Allan McGregor Steven Davis

Would McLean currently get into the Rangers starting line-up?

It might be for the best that McLean wants to join Rangers in the future, as at the moment, he would face a battle to get into the Ibrox club's midfield, which is very strong at things stand.

The Gers currently have the likes of Steven Davis, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram, Scott Arfield, Glen Kamara and Joe Aribo battling it out for first-team places. In all the areas of the squad at the moment, the engine room certainly looks well-stocked.

Frankly, there is no guarantee that McLean, as successful as he's been at Norwich, would get into the Rangers first-team at the moment.

Read More - Summer transfer window: Who will move this summer?

News Now - Sport News