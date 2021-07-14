Leeds transfer news: Premier League player on upward trajectory emerges as target again

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United's Freddie Woodman has emerged onto Leeds United's radar again, according to The Yorkshire Evening Post.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

The club are believed to be on the hunt for a new goalkeeper following the loan exit of Kiko Casilla to Spanish side, Elche.

Director of Football Victor Orta is thought to be in talks with a target who plays abroad but the same publication did suggest there was an interest in a player based in England, which would certainly make sense.

Indeed, Leeds are understood to want to be chasing a similar deal to that one that brought Illan Meslier to the club in 2019 rather than pushing for an experienced option in the mould of Casilla.

Would Woodman be a god signing for Leeds?

While perhaps a touch more experienced than Meslier when he joined having been Swansea City's No.1 over the past two seasons, the 24-year-old is clearly on the younger side and wouldn't exactly be in much of a position to demand a regular starting berth upon arrival.

Whether or not that would appeal to him at this stage of his career after struggling to break into the first-team at Newcastle remains to be seen but, should Leeds be able to convince, he certainly looks like a smart signing.

Last season, the England U21 international recorded the ninth-highest save percentage in the Championship (72.2%, via FBREF) as well as the sixth-highest clean sheet percentage (44.4%). The year before that, those percentages ranked at 16th (68.4%) and 12th (27.9%) respectively, so it'd be fair to say Woodman is enjoying an upward trajectory.

Alongside Meslier, Marcelo Bielsa certainly would have an enviable goalkeeping department should Woodman sign.

What have the pundits said about Leeds' goalkeeper search?

Speaking to Football Insider recently, former Leeds star Noel Whelan urged the club to look for a more experienced option.

“With Kiko Casilla, we went with a bit more experience,” he said.

“We probably needed that in the Championship. You’ve seen a young man in Meslier who’s stepped up to the plate and progressed in his career quicker than everyone probably thought he would.

“I think we do need more experience. I’d like somebody in there that’s going to push him and make him better as well. To make that competition for the place stiff and strong.

“You look around every other Premier League club and they do have experience on the bench.

“Maybe a goalkeeper that is happy to sit there as number two but is happy to improve the young player that’s there right now.

“Whoever it may be, the club are not going to bring somebody that’s not going to improve the squad.”

