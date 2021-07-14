Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool see transfer opportunity in £207k p/w La Liga star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool consider Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez as a potential opportunity this summer and the midfielder is prepared to leave the Spanish champions.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Saul?

Mundo Deportivo recently claimed that Liverpool have had a €40m (£34.2m) bid for midfielder Saul rejected by Atletico as the champions of Spain are looking to receive an offer of €50m (£42.7m) this summer.

The report suggested that the Reds would however face competition from Barcelona for the Spaniard’s signature, as the Catalan outfit are interested in offering Antoine Griezmann in a part exchange deal.

According to Salary Sport, Saul is currently earning £207,000 per week at Atletico Madrid.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Saul to Liverpool?

Romano claims that Liverpool consider Saul as a potential opportunity this summer and the 26-year-old is prepared to leave the club in the transfer window.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said," They will sign a midfielder only when they have an opportunity.

“They [Liverpool] consider Saul a potential opportunity because he is prepared to leave Atletico Madrid after they signed De Paul. If they have the opportunity to sell Saul they are open. Let’s see also what happens with Barcelona.”

The journalist added, “There is an interest in Saul, but they are still waiting on midfielders, Saul and Renato Sanches. For them there is interest and opportunities.”

How did Saul perform last season?

Saul endured a difficult 2020/21 campaign for Atletico Madrid. According to WhoScored, the 26-year-old had his worst league season since 2012/13 with a rating of just 6.76.

Despite achieving a low rating last term, the 26-year-old still averaged 1.7 tackles per game in the middle of the park and won 1.9 aerial duels each match.

Saul became a versatile member of Atletico's squad that won the league title in Spain, as he featured in every midfield position and even played as a left wing-back on one occasion.

What would Saul’s arrival mean for Thiago?

Thiago had a difficult debut campaign for Liverpool. The Spaniard suffered a knee injury in the Reds' 2-2 draw against Merseyside rivals Everton which ruled out the midfielder for 72 days, equating to 17 games of the season sidelined.

The 30-year-old maestro struggled to find rhythm after his injury and he failed to register a single assist in 24 Premier League appearances last term, whilst netting on just one occasion for Liverpool.

Should Saul arrive at Anfield this summer, it could have a positive effect on Thiago and raise his game. The midfielder's compatriot can provide much needed competition for the Reds in the middle of the park and would reinforce the squad after the departure of Gini Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain.

