Arsenal transfer news: Fabrizio Romano reveals important meeting this week

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that a meeting will take place this week which could have a significant effect on the future of Arsenal target Manuel Locatelli.

What's the latest transfer news involving Locatelli?

The Sassuolo midfielder has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks, with the Serie A side's sporting director Giovanni Carnevali revealing earlier this month that the Gunners were the only club who had made a "concrete offer" at the time.

However, Italian giants Juventus are also interested in Locatelli, and Romano has claimed that they are set to hold a meeting with Sassuolo this week over the possibility of signing the 23-year-old this summer.

What did Romano say about Locatelli?

Romano admitted that things are currently looking very rosy for Juventus, given that Locatelli reportedly wants to join them, but also pointed out that Arsenal are waiting in the wings to make their move for the rising star if the opportunity presents itself.

Romano told The Here We Go Podcast: “There will be a meeting this week between Juventus and Sassuolo for Manuel Locatelli. Juventus want to sign Locatelli. Massimiliano Allegri loves him so they are working on it, and Locatelli’s priority is to join Juventus.

“Arsenal are just waiting, so if they will have the opportunity to sign Locatelli because the deal collapses with Juventus, they will be ready. If not, the situation will continue with Locatelli to Juventus because the deal is not close yet between the two clubs but Locatelli wants to join Juventus and Juventus want Locatelli so that’s why the situation is really good for Juventus as of today.”

How did Locatelli fare at Euro 2020?

Euro 2020 was a memorable tournament for Italy as they won the competition for the first time in 53 years. On a personal level, it is also a month that Locatelli is likely to look back on fondly.

With Marco Verratti injured for the first two games, Locatelli stepped in to start these matches, and he made his mark. In the second group game, he bagged a brace as Italy swatted aside Switzerland 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico.

Despite this exceptional display, Locatelli returned to the bench once Verratti was fit to play again. However, he still made three substitute appearances, including in the latter stages of the final as Italy saw off England on penalties to lift their first major piece of silverware since their World Cup triumph in 2006.

Do Arsenal have a realistic chance of beating Juventus to Locatelli?

Right now, it seems that Juventus clearly have the upper hand over Arsenal in the race to sign Locatelli.

If the meeting between Juventus and Sassuolo goes well this week, the two-time European Cup winners could take a big step towards securing Locatelli's signature. Juventus also have the advantage of being able to offer him Champions League football next term, while Arsenal will not be playing in Europe's elite competition.

However, there is also a chance that discussions this week do not go positively, and Arsenal could then look to swoop in.

With this in mind, Arsenal may still retain hope that they could beat Juventus to Locatelli, even though it looks as if he will be moving to Turin at the moment.

