Tottenham transfer news: Fabrizio Romano issues warning over Fabio Paratici

Famed journalist Fabrizio Romano has warned Tottenham fans over Fabio Paratici's methods in the transfer market.

What's the latest news involving Fabio Paratici?

It was announced last month that Paratici had joined Tottenham as the club's managing director of football after 11 years working at Italian giants Juventus.

Previous reports in June from Football Insider revealed that Paratici had been pushing hard to make Nuno Espirito Santo the new manager of Spurs and weeks later the Portuguese boss was announced by the club as the man to lead Tottenham into the 2021/22 campaign.

What has Romano said about Paratici?

Journalist Romano has warned Tottenham fans of Paratici's methods in the transfer market and claims that the Italian's style is to work on moves for ten different players in the same position.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, “Tottenham fans, get ready for Fabio Paratici’s work on ten different players in the same position. This is his style.

“We always say that Fabio Paratici will always work like this at Juventus and he will continue like this at Tottenham.”

Who could Paratici sign for Spurs this summer?

Spurs have been linked with numerous defensive options in the transfer window this summer which suggests it is an area that Paratici has targeted for improvement.

Romano recently claimed that Spurs are progressing in talks to sign Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu and suggested that the player would be keen to make the move to north London.

Speaking on a previous episode of the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, “They are talking with Bologna for Tomiyasu, they offered €18m (£15.3m) add ons included. I’m told that Arsenal are not negotiating for him at the moment, but Tottenham yes. Tottenham are progressing and the player would love to join."

Earlier this month, Journalist Pete O'Rourke revealed that Southampton's Jannik Vestergaard was high on the club's list of targets under Jose Mourinho and said that Tottenham have had a long term interest in the Denmark international.

Vestergaard could be a shrewd acquisition as he's not only Premier League proven, but he's also dominant in the air as the 28-year-old won 3.3 aerial duels in England's top flight last season - more than any Southampton player.

What could be Paratici’s toughest task in the transfer window?

Throughout the summer months there has been growing concerns over the uncertainty of Harry Kane's future. According to reports from Sky Sports in May, the Tottenham captain has expressed his desire to leave the club.

The report suggested that Kane's representatives have been contacted by Manchester United, Man City and Chelsea and the 27-year-old is looking for a new challenge away from north London.

One of Paratici's toughest tasks this summer could be convincing the England captain to remain at Spurs in the transfer window. However if he fails to do so, the Italian would have the perilous job of finding his replacement.

