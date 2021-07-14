Fabrizio Romano: Celtic have "strong interest" in 19-year-old rising star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Celtic are interested in signing Rennes right-back Brandon Soppy this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Brandon Soppy?

Journalist Ekrem Konur recently revealed that Celtic have made an offer of £3m for Rennes defender Soppy this summer, but suggested that the French outfit are continuing contract extension talks with the 19-year-old.

Recent reports from L’Equipe suggested that Rennes would be willing to part ways with the right-back for a fee of €5m (£4.3m).

The report stated that Celtic are one of the sides interested in Soppy's services, although they could face competition from two unnamed Ligue 1 and English clubs.

What has Romano said about Soppy to Celtic?

Romano claims that Celtic have a strong interest in signing Rennes defender Soppy in the transfer window this summer and the journalist also revealed that he is a big admirer of the 19-year-old.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, “Brandon Soppy is an interesting right-back. I love this player, I’m sure he will be one of the next generation talents from Rennes.

“Celtic want him. They have an interest. Also, French clubs are working on it but Celtic have a strong interest in Soppy.”

What is Soppy’s style of play?

Soppy has predominantly featured as a right-back throughout the previous league campaign although he has proven to be capable of playing in the centre of defence as well.

According to WhoScored, the 19-year-old likes to dribble, tackle and he frequently commits fouls. The website outlines the defender's crossing and aerial duels as weaknesses - Soppy won just 0.5 aerial duels per game.

The right-back is also comfortable in possession of the ball as he completed 81.1% of his passes in France's top flight in the previous campaign.

How did Soppy perform for Rennes last season?

The 19-year-old made ten appearances for Rennes in Ligue 1 last season and was the side’s fourth best performing defender according to WhoScored with a rating of 6.61.

Soppy averaged 2.1 tackles per game in France’s top flight – the second most of any player in the squad. The 19-year-old also made 1.2 clearances each league match.

The right-back gained valuable experience in the Champions League last season having made two appearances at the pinnacle of European football, although he achieved a WhoScored rating of just 5.8.

Should Soppy make the move to Celtic he could be a shrewd acquisition as he has already played at a very high level for a player so young.

