West Ham transfer news: Irons eye loan move for "younger Michail Antonio"

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach forward Breel Embolo on loan, according to 90min.

What's the latest transfer news involving Embolo?

It is understood that David Moyes has around £30m to spend on a new striker this summer but he may choose to use this money on strengthening other areas of the squad, and instead make a loan move for an attacker.

West Ham have made an enquiry for Embolo to gauge the possibility of bringing him over to the Premier League on a temporary basis.

How did Embolo fare at Euro 2020?

Embolo got off to a flying start at Euro 2020 when he scored in Switzerland's opening match against Wales, although his side were then pegged back and had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

They bounced back well from this, though, and went on to qualify from their group before arguably pulling off the shock of the tournament when they knocked out France on penalties in the last 16.

Switzerland were eventually beaten on penalties in the quarter-finals by Spain, and Embolo was forced off early on with a hamstring injury.

However, he was able to leave the competition with his head held high, having completed 10 dribbles and made five key passes in his five appearances (via WhoScored).

The Football Terrace: How Albert Sambi Lokonga CHANGES Arsenal...

What's been said about Embolo?

Earlier this month, Don Hutchinson heaped praise on Embolo, encouraging West Ham to sign the 24-year-old while also comparing him to the Hammers' current frontman.

Speaking on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, Hutchinson said: “I’m going to chuck one at you - Breel Embolo. He plays for Switzerland and Borussia Monchengladbach and I’ve seen a lot of him over the past few years.

"He’s a terrific player with loads of speed. As an addition to the Premier League I think he’d be amazing, it would suit him down to the ground. The club I could see him playing for - West Ham United. He’s a younger Michail Antonio and he would complement him really well with all of those number 10s playing behind him."

1 of 10 Where did Lukasz Fabianski start his career? Lech Poznan Arsenal Wisla Krakow Legia Warsaw

Would Embolo be a good addition to West Ham's squad?

Embolo's goalscoring numbers over the last couple of seasons have hardly been eye-catching, as he has registered a total of 13 league goals. Yet he has also got 14 assists during this period, indicating that he offers more than just putting the ball in the back of the net.

His performances at Euro 2020 also gave a glimpse of his undoubted potential. The 48-cap international used his pace and dribbling ability to fine effect as he played his part in helping Switzerland move through to the last eight.

West Ham have been exceptional in the transfer market over the last 18 months, bringing in the likes of Tomas Soucek, Jarrod Bowen and Vladimir Coufal.

Adding Embolo to their ranks on loan could be another clever piece of business, as they can take a look at how he adapts over his first season in the Premier League, and then potentially look to make his stay a permanent one if he hits the ground running, or simply allow him to move back to Germany if he has a disappointing campaign.

News Now - Sport News