Arsenal's 2021/22 pre-season campaign got off to the worst possible start on Tuesday night.

Mikel Arteta's side were defeated 2-1 by Scottish side Hibernian at Easter Road, with record signing Nicolas Pepe also missing a penalty in the second half.

An awful error from Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo gifted Hibernian their first goal, which was scored by Martin Boyle.

The hosts then went 2-0 up in the 69th-minute of proceedings through Daniel Mackay, before Emile Smith Rowe got Arsenal on the scoresheet shortly after.

It was far from a good performance from Arteta's side, but as every football fan will know, achieving victories in pre-season is not overly important.

The games are about getting players up to full fitness and that fact certainly applies to one member of Arsenal's current squad.

Images of Willian looking rather out of shape during the Hibernian game have been doing the rounds on social media and football fans have unsurprisingly been quick to react.

You can check out the photos of the Brazilian winger below.

Willian's physique vs Hibernian

Willian clearly enjoyed his summer holiday a little too much...

The screenshots in the tweet above don't appear as if they have been photoshopped and as a result, fans on Twitter have not held back in their assessment of the former Chelsea man.

Football fans react

Football Twitter can be a savage place at times.

Willian's first season with Arsenal after signing on a free transfer in the summer of 2020 was far from great.

The 32-year-old scored just one goal in his 37 appearances across all competitions with the Gunners, a woeful return from a player who was one of the Premier League's very best during his days with Chelsea.

It'll be something of a surprise if he's still an Arsenal player by the end of the summer transfer window and if he does depart the Emirates Stadium, Willian will go down as one of the club's worst ever signings.

