Manchester United quiz: Can you name the shirt numbers of these past & present players?

With the 2020/21 Premier League campaign set to start next month, it will be intriguing to see whether Manchester United are able to launch a title push under the guidance of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In order to have any chance of dethroning rivals Manchester City, it could be argued that the club will need the likes of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Edinson Cavani to maintain their fitness.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho will be tasked with providing the creativity needed to maintain United's consistency in the top-flight.

Considering that the current transfer window doesn't shut until the end of August, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Solskjaer backs up his move for the aforementioned England international by adding some more fresh faces to his squad.

Having recently donned the number seven shirt for Borussia Dortmund, Sancho may have to select another number due to the presence of Cavani.

Made famous by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and George Best, the Uruguay international certainly did the jersey justice by delivering some fantastic displays during the previous campaign.

The number ten shirt is also renowned at Old Trafford as it was previously worn by Wayne Rooney and Ruud van Nistelrooy who both helped United win a host of major honours in their respective spells at the club.

Here, in our latest Red Devils quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge of the club's past and present stars by asking you to match up the players with their respective shirt numbers.

Can you get full marks?

Get involved below and then share you scores with fellow United fans!

1 of 12 What shirt number does Mason Greenwood wear for Manchester United? 10 11 13 16

