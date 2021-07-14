Tottenham transfer news: Update in chase for England forward emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Danny Ings would be interested in joining Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to FA registered intermediary, Paul O'Keefe.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

The Southampton star is thought to have rejected the offer of a new contract down on the South Coast and is now into the final 12 months of his deal.

As a result, the 28-year-old could feasibly leave the club this summer and has been linked with the likes of Manchester City, as well as Spurs.

Upon breaking the news earlier this month, The Athletic suggested Ings was keen to test himself at the top level again, having previously played for Liverpool in a spell blighted by injuries.

When asked if there was interest in the forward, O'Keefe suggested there was and that Ings would be keen to move to Spurs, along with the two Manchester clubs and Chelsea.

"They [the reports] are accurate," he wrote on Twitter.

"Tottenham would like Danny Ings. Player wants any of Spurs, City, Chelsea or Utd."

Would Ings be a good signing for Tottenham?

Absolutely, regardless of what happens with Harry Kane.

Southampton's top scorer since moving to the club, he's bagged 34 times in 69 games over the last two seasons, so has certainly proven himself after nightmarish luck on the injury front.

One of the most prolific forwards in the Premier League in recent years, the idea of Ings and Kane forming a partnership is a mouth-watering notion, particularly with the latter also morphing into one of the best providers in Europe too.

While Ings is perhaps not a big enough name to truly satisfy supporters should Kane leave this summer, his record would suggest he would at least be an adequate replacement as part of a wider rebuild.

What has been said about Ings and Tottenham?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT last month, former Southampton Vice-Chairman Les Reed did back Ings for the move.

"Danny Ings would be near to the top in terms of accessibility," said Reed.

"I think it would be an incredibly attractive proposition for Ings because he's going into the last year of his contract. So, potentially, the fee would be reasonable. I think he'd feature highly on their list."

