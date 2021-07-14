Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool seeking agreement over 6 foot 3 star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is close to agreeing a contract extension with the club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What did Romano say about Alisson's contract situation?

Speaking on The Here We Go Podcast, Romano claimed that Alisson is currently negotiating a new deal to keep him on Merseyside.

The transfer expert admitted that it could still take some time before an agreement is finalised but that talks are going well between the two parties.

Romano said: “They are really, really progressing in talks with Alisson on a new contract. So, Alisson is getting closer on signing a new contract with Liverpool. It will take some weeks, maybe months, because that’s the timing for these kind of things but Alisson is getting really, really closer to signing a new contract with Liverpool.”

What were Alisson's stats in 2020/21?

The 28-year-old endured arguably his most difficult year at Liverpool so far in 2020/21 but he still played his part in helping the side secure their spot in next season's Champions League.

After keeping a total of 36 clean sheets in his first two Premier League campaigns, Alisson managed just 10 this time around, as the Reds finished 17 points adrift of champions Manchester City.

However, Alisson did finish the year strongly, keeping three clean sheets in his final five matches, and even popping up with a dramatic late winner to see off West Brom on the penultimate weekend of the season.

What has Klopp said about Alisson?

Alisson has also had a tough year away from the pitch following the death of his father in early 2021.

It was clear after his goal against West Brom that Alisson is a popular member of Liverpool's dressing room, and Jurgen Klopp praised the shot-stopper after the match for his excellent header and the character that he has shown in recent months.

As quoted by the Daily Mail, Klopp said of Alisson: "He went there and what a goal, it's incredible we have already seen it 10 times back in the dressing room.

"He's a wonderful person, funny, smart, thoughtful and intense in moments. He is just a great guy. It couldn't have been for a better person after what he went through (losing his father)."

Will this be music to the ears of Liverpool fans?

Back in 2018, Liverpool lost the Champions League final due to two calamitous errors by their goalkeeper Loris Karius. It was clear that summer that they needed to bring in someone else between the sticks if they wanted to start winning the big matches.

They went out and bought Alisson, and he has been phenomenal ever since. In his first season he won the Premier League Golden Glove and helped the side lift the European Cup for the sixth time, and the following year the team went on to win the Premier League.

The 6 foot 3 goalkeeper has made a huge difference at Anfield over the last three years, so news that he is on the brink of agreeing to stay at Liverpool is likely to be welcomed by the club's fans.

