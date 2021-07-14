Celtic transfer news: Contact made as Hoops table fresh bid

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic have made an offer of around £1m to sign Rennes right-back Sacha Boey, the Glasgow Times reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Sacha Boey?

The report discloses that the Hoops are in talks with the Ligue 1 side with a view to signing the 20-year-old.

The player's contract expires in 2022, but the Bhoys have made a move for Boey now, rather than waiting to try and sign the full-back on a pre-contract agreement in January.

Boey is currently rated as being worth £2.25m on Transfermarkt, so the Hoops could be getting a bargain if the deal goes through.

Interestingly, Celtic were recently linked with a move for another Rennes right-back in Brandon Soppy, but it could be Boey who is on the way to Glasgow instead.

How did Boey perform last season?

Boey spent last season on loan at Dijon. He made a total of 26 appearances, with the majority of those - 18 - coming at right-back.

Boey did also play at left-back, but he only featured in that role three times. Nonetheless, the capacity to play in both full-back positions could be of interest to Celtic as it would add extra depth to their defensive ranks.

Why is right-back such a key position for Celtic?

Right-back is a key position for Celtic this summer as they are lacking numbers in that area. Transfermarkt shows that the club only have Anthony Ralston as a natural right-back.

Last season Jonjoe Kenny was used in that position, but he has returned to Everton after his loan deal ended.

Ange Postecoglou will be well-aware that only having one natural right-back in the first-team squad is not sustainable, and he will likely be eager to get a deal for Boey or any other target for that position done as soon as possible.

What right-backs have Celtic been linked with?

Celtic have been linked with a few right-backs as the Hoops aim to get a problem position filled.

As already stated, Rennes youngster Soppy has been linked with a move to Glasgow, while Sheffield United's George Baldock has also been mentioned as a target.

Celtic are reportedly interested in Sporting Lisbon's Valentin Rosier, who spent last season on loan at Besitkas.

It seems though Boey is the man the Bhoys are most eager to bring to Glasgow at this moment in time. The hope has to be that a deal is completed quickly and a clear squad weakness is swiftly addressed.

