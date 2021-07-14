Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal working on "final fee" in transfer deal with Premier League club

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are working on a final fee for Brighton and Hove Albion’s Ben White ahead of his proposed move to the Emirates this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Ben White?

Journalist Pete O’Rourke recently revealed that Brighton defender White has his heart set on a move to Arsenal this summer and expects to be playing for the Gunners at the start of the season.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, O'Rourke said, “The defender has his heart set on a move to the Emirates, I think he wants to stay down south predominantly as well so that puts Arsenal in a real good position to finalise this move.”

The journalist added, “He’s been telling some of his England teammates that the deal is pretty much done. He expects to be an Arsenal player at the start of next season.”

What has Fabrizio Romano said about White?

Romano has revealed that Arsenal have an agreement on personal terms with Brighton defender White and are now working on the final fee for the 23-year-old.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, “They are working with Brighton, they have an agreement on personal terms but they are working with Brighton on the final fee."

He added, “There is still something to be completed but it is getting really close. Ben White is the main target.”

Could Arsenal offload any defenders this summer?

Arsenal have already offloaded David Luiz this summer upon the expiry of his contract at the club, but could more defenders follow the Brazilian out of the exit door?

According to recent reports from The Athletic, the Gunners have agreed a deal to loan William Saliba to Marseille for the 2021/22 campaign. The north London outfit will reportedly receive a loan fee for the 20-year-old and the French club will not have the option to buy him.

Arsenal could also offload right-back Hector Bellerin this summer, as recent reports from Calcio Mercato suggested that the Spaniard has requested to leave the Gunners and wants to join Italian champions Inter Milan.

White can seamlessly replace Luiz in Arsenal's squad next term, although the Gunners should look to find an alternative for Bellerin this summer, as Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers are their only other senior options in that position.

How could Arsenal’s defence look at the start of the season?

Arsenal's most frequently used centre-back pairing last season was Rob Holding and Gabriel; should Arteta play a back four next term, White could replace one of them as his reported £50m price-tag suggests that he will be a regular starter for the Gunners.

The England international has predominantly played in a back three at Brighton which is a formation that would allow Arteta to pick all three of his best defenders.

Kieran Tierney is Arsenal's first choice left-back; the club have now recruited a backup for the Scot. It was recently announced that Nuno Tavares has joined Arsenal for £6.8m from Benfica, which ensures that the Gunners are well stocked in that position.

What happens to the right-back slot next season, however, remains to be seen with Bellerin's future in serious doubt.

