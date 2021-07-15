Gianluigi Donnarumma joins PSG: What are the most valuable free transfers in history?
Gianluigi Donnarumma is officially a Paris Saint-Germain player.
On Wednesday evening, the French club announced the signing of the 22-year-old on a free transfer, with the goalkeeper penning a five-year deal.
Donnarumma's arrival comes just a matter of days after his heroic performance for Italy in the Euro 2020 final versus England.
The former AC Milan man saved two penalties in the shootout at Wembley to help secure the trophy for his country and was then named as the Player of the Tournament by UEFA.
Donnarumma is one of the very best in the business right now and at the age of just 22, the heir to Gianluigi Buffon's throne is only going to get better.
Signing him on a free transfer will almost certainly prove to be a masterstroke by PSG in the years to come and the deal is already a historic one.
Why you ask?
Well, because Donnarumma can now lay claim to being the most valuable free transfer in the history of football.
The Italian is currently worth €60 million over on Transfermarkt, which is €5 million more than the second-most valuable ever - according to the stats-based website's previous ranking.
So let's take a look at the 35 most valuable free transfers in history...
Edinson Cavani to Man Utd - €20m
Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Roma - €20m
Dani Parejo to Villarreal - €20m
Mario Balotelli to Brescia - €20m
Diego Godin to Inter Milan - €20m
Mario Balotelli to Marseille - €20m
Jack Wilshere to West Ham - €20m
Yevhen Konoplyanka to Sevilla - €20m
Sami Khedira to Juventus - €20m
Keisuke Honda to AC Milan - €20m
Fernando Llorente to Juventus - €20m
Michael Ballack to Bayer Leverkusen - €20m
Luis Figo to Inter Milan - €20m
Yacine Brahimi to Al Rayyan - €21m
Joe Cole to Liverpool - €21m
Hector Herrera to Atletico Madrid - €22m
Samuel Eto'o to Chelsea - €22m
Willian to Arsenal - €22.5m
Thomas Meunier to Borussia Dortmund - €24m
Sergio Aguero to Barcelona - €25m
Ander Herrera to Paris Saint-Germain - €25m
Gini Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain - €30m
Santi Mina to Celta Vigo - €30m
Emre Can to Juventus - €30m
James Rodriguez to Everton - €32m
Adrien Rabiot to Juventus - €35m
Michael Ballack to Chelsea - €35m
Hakan Calhanoglu to Inter Milan - €35m
Aaron Ramsey to Juventus - €40m
Leon Goretzka to Bayern Munich - €40m
Stefan de Vrij to Inter Milan - €40m
Memphis Depay to Barcelona - €45m
Robert Lewandowski to Bayern Munich - €50m
David Alaba to Real Madrid - €55m
Gianluigi Donnarumma to Paris Saint-Germain - €60m
Congratulations, Gianluigi.