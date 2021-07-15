Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is officially a Paris Saint-Germain player.

On Wednesday evening, the French club announced the signing of the 22-year-old on a free transfer, with the goalkeeper penning a five-year deal.

Donnarumma's arrival comes just a matter of days after his heroic performance for Italy in the Euro 2020 final versus England.

The former AC Milan man saved two penalties in the shootout at Wembley to help secure the trophy for his country and was then named as the Player of the Tournament by UEFA.

Donnarumma is one of the very best in the business right now and at the age of just 22, the heir to Gianluigi Buffon's throne is only going to get better.

Signing him on a free transfer will almost certainly prove to be a masterstroke by PSG in the years to come and the deal is already a historic one.

Why you ask?

Well, because Donnarumma can now lay claim to being the most valuable free transfer in the history of football.

The Italian is currently worth €60 million over on Transfermarkt, which is €5 million more than the second-most valuable ever - according to the stats-based website's previous ranking.

So let's take a look at the 35 most valuable free transfers in history...

Edinson Cavani to Man Utd - €20m

Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Roma - €20m

Dani Parejo to Villarreal - €20m

Mario Balotelli to Brescia - €20m

Diego Godin to Inter Milan - €20m

Mario Balotelli to Marseille - €20m

Jack Wilshere to West Ham - €20m

Yevhen Konoplyanka to Sevilla - €20m

Sami Khedira to Juventus - €20m

Keisuke Honda to AC Milan - €20m

Fernando Llorente to Juventus - €20m

Michael Ballack to Bayer Leverkusen - €20m

Luis Figo to Inter Milan - €20m

Yacine Brahimi to Al Rayyan - €21m

Joe Cole to Liverpool - €21m

Hector Herrera to Atletico Madrid - €22m

Samuel Eto'o to Chelsea - €22m

Willian to Arsenal - €22.5m

Thomas Meunier to Borussia Dortmund - €24m

Sergio Aguero to Barcelona - €25m

Ander Herrera to Paris Saint-Germain - €25m

Gini Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain - €30m

Santi Mina to Celta Vigo - €30m

Emre Can to Juventus - €30m

James Rodriguez to Everton - €32m

Adrien Rabiot to Juventus - €35m

Michael Ballack to Chelsea - €35m

Hakan Calhanoglu to Inter Milan - €35m

Aaron Ramsey to Juventus - €40m

Leon Goretzka to Bayern Munich - €40m

Stefan de Vrij to Inter Milan - €40m

Memphis Depay to Barcelona - €45m

Robert Lewandowski to Bayern Munich - €50m

David Alaba to Real Madrid - €55m

Gianluigi Donnarumma to Paris Saint-Germain - €60m

Congratulations, Gianluigi.

