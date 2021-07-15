Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City are desperate to sign a new elite-level striker this summer.

At this moment in time, Gabriel Jesus is the only real out-and-out centre-forward available to manager Pep Guardiola following Sergio Aguero's departure.

The Argentine - who is City's record goalscorer - left the club after 10 years service, joining Barcelona on a free transfer.

City have been linked with a number of high-profile strikers already this summer, most notably Tottenham and England talisman Harry Kane.

The Premier League champions recently saw a bid for the player worth around £100 million rejected by the north London club.

That has resulted in City growing rather frustrated in their pursuit of Kane and according to the Daily Mail, Guardiola's side are starting to turn their attention elsewhere.

The Citizens are now monitoring Robert Lewandowski's contract situation at Bayern Munich, with the Polish goal machine's current deal at the German club set to expire in two years time.

Lewandowski is currently on around £300,000-a-week in Bavaria, a wage that City could easily match - and better.

The report states that Europe's top clubs are hopeful of signing the £54 million-rated striker this summer, as Bayern are fearful over losing him for a reduced transfer fee in 12 months time.

That presents City with an opportunity that may be too good to turn down.

Lewandowski is no stranger to Guardiola, having operated under his rule at Bayern for two years between 2014 and 2016.

The Pole has also played the best football of his distinguished career over the past year or so.

In 2020/21, Lewandowski scored an astonishing 41 goals in the Bundesliga, beating Gerd Muller's long-standing record of 40 goals in a single campaign.

Imagine a man with that level of prolificacy leading the line for City in 2021/22?! It's enough to make fans of rival clubs shudder.

The likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling would have an absolute field day playing alongside Lewandowski.

As such, City should do everything they can to secure a deal for a player who will cost far less than Kane - and probably be just as successful in a sky blue jersey.

Who cares if he's 32, right?

