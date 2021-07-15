Liverpool transfer news: Klopp wants Premier League star who "ticks all the boxes"

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke believes that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants to bring Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans to Anfield this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Tielemans?

It was reported last week that Liverpool are keen on signing Tielemans in a deal that could be worth around €75m (£63.8m).

The player himself is understood to be eager to move to the Reds, which could give Liverpool all the encouragement they need to push ahead with a move for the 24-year-old.

What did O'Rourke say about Tielemans?

O'Rourke feels that Klopp is interested in Tielemans as the Belgian international could use his Premier League experience and obvious quality to fill the void left behind by Georginio Wijnaldum, who left the club at the end of June.

The correspondent told The Football Terrace: "The key position this year for Jurgen Klopp is a central midfielder to replace Wijnaldum. I know Jurgen Klopp was really disappointed to see Wijnaldum leave Anfield this summer. He was hoping Liverpool’s power brokers would agree with the Dutchman but obviously it wasn’t to be and he’s moved on.

"I think Youri Tielemans is definitely on Jurgen Klopp’s wishlist if he was to sign a player. He would take no adaption to the Premier League, he knows the league inside out now from his time at Leicester. He’s proved himself to be a top operator also in the Premier League, so for Liverpool he ticks all the boxes for what they’re looking for right now."

O'Rourke did go on to cast doubt on the potential move due to Tielemans' likely hefty price-tag. Still, Leicester have sold some high-profile players in the past such as N'Golo Kante and Harry Maguire, suggesting that Liverpool coming to an agreement with them for Tielemans is not out of the question.

To hear everything O'Rourke had to say on Tielemans, listen to the video below...

What were Tielemans' stats in 2020/21?

Numbers-wise, Tielemans had his best season to date in England in 2020/21, as he scored nine goals for Leicester across all competitions.

This included netting three times during Leicester's FA Cup run, with the midfielder producing the decisive moment in the final when he lashed home a long-range effort to hand his team a 1-0 win over Chelsea at Wembley.

As per WhoScored, he was also one of the most creative players in Brendan Rodgers' team, delivering 49 key passes in the league - only James Maddison (51) managed more amongst his teammates.

Would Tielemans be a good replacement for Wijnaldum at Liverpool?

When looking purely at statistics from last season, Tielemans trumped Wijnaldum in a number of areas.

The Leicester man scored more goals and provided more assists than Wijnaldum, suggesting that he would be able to offer more of an attacking threat than the experienced Dutch international.

However, it should be noted that Wijnaldum has played a very specific role for Liverpool over the past five years, holding things together in the middle of the park while others around him flourish further up the pitch.

Thiago Alcantara was largely expected to shine at Liverpool last term but he struggled in the early stages, signalling that it can take time to adapt to Klopp's system.

This could also be the challenge that faces Tielemans. There is very little doubt that he has plenty of talent but whether he can adjust to how Klopp wants his midfield to operate will determine whether he is a worthy replacement for Wijnaldum if he does get his Anfield move.

