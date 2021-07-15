Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Shannon Briggs has sensationally accused fellow American and former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson of ducking a fight with him.

The former WBO heavyweight champion claims that he has reached out to Tyson and his representatives but his request has fallen on deaf ears.

The 49-year-old has been out of the ring for more than five years after he was slapped with a six-month suspension by the WBA for failing a drugs test in May 2017.

Most recently, Briggs was in the corner of Logan Paul when he lost to fellow YouTuber KSI by split decision on his boxing debut in Los Angeles in November 2019.

Despite all these setbacks, Briggs is still determined to resurrect his boxing career, and has set his sights on a crossover bout with ex-UFC champ Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson.

He told DAZN Boxing: “100 percent it’s gonna happen and he said he ain't backing out.

"“I told his manager. They said ain't backing out, they said they wouldn't — he always wanted to try boxing.

"He said that he's always been the guy, he said he came to the MMA game, right to the top, going on the same thing he said he wanted to do in boxing.

“So you know me — me and him is a perfect match made and I finally got it desperately.”

"Mike Tyson, [Evander] Holyfield, all of them, [Wladimir] Klitschko - none of them. None of them will fight me."

Tyson, 55, made an astonishing comeback in November when he came out of retirement to face former four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr, 52, in an eight-round exhibition bout.

Speaking to Henry Cejudo on the Hotboxin' Podcast, 'Iron Mike' has confirmed more fights like the one at the Staples Center will take place.

"I want [Evander] Holyfield and Lewis this year," Tyson said. "I want both of them, I want to get them both this year. I also want to box an exhibition with Tyson Fury.

"If I do that – even if I can get those two guys, I’ll say; ‘This is a wrap, I’m just gonna live life.'

"And that’s just exhibitions. I’m gonna break all my professional true records with exhibitions."

