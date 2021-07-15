Gran Turismo 7: Will you be able to download the game on PC?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many gaming fans are getting very excited for the release of Gran Turismo 7 and players are wondering if the game will be able to be downloaded on PC.

The racing game is hugely popular and the franchise has been a massive success for over 20 years.

The only issue is that for the time being, there is not an official release date; we only know that it will be released in 2022.

Read More: Gran Turismo 7: What is the release date?

Developers Polyphony Digital have revealed a lot of information about the game, and excitement is massively building for it to come out.

Read More: Gran Turismo 7: Release Date, Beta, Car List, PC Download, Xbox And More

Is Gran Turismo 7 Available To Download On PC?

It is quite confusing as the game is a Playstation Exclusive, so many would expect that it was not available to download on PC. There is a way for PC players to still play the game. It is not exactly what you think as there won’t be official versions of the game exclusively for PC.



What you can do is download Playstation games and play through your PC. The way to do it is via remote play. All you have to do is set up remote play in your settings. When you have done this you’ll be able to play your PlayStation titles on your PC.

Despite it not being an official PC version, it is still a good way to play the game and means PC players will not miss out. Sadly though, Xbox players won’t be able to access the game.

We should know more about the release of the game soon, as some beta details were leaked onto the Playstation website.

Read More: Gran Turismo 7: Beta Details Have Been Leaked By The Official Playstation Website

Hopefully the graphics will still look good on a PC when it is played via remote play, but if PC players want the best racing gaming experience, they might have to look to other racing games.



You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News