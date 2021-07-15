Man United transfer news: 6 foot international "expected" to leave Old Trafford

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke expects Diogo Dalot to leave Manchester United this summer and claims that AC Milan are interested in a permanent deal for the right-back.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Diogo Dalot?

According to recent reports from Calcio Mercato, Man United defender Dalot remains at the top of AC Milan’s transfer list this summer after spending the season on loan at the Italian side in the 2020/21 campaign.

The Serie A outfit are eager to strengthen in the right-back area and Dalot is still considered to be their top priority in the transfer window, despite recently reaching an agreement to renew the contract of Davide Calabria.

What has Pete O’Rourke said about Dalot’s future?

O’Rourke claims that he fully expects Dalot to leave Man United this summer and suggests that AC Milan are interested in signing the Portugal international on a permanent basis.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, O’Rourke said, “I think Diogo Dalot probably knows that his days at Old Trafford are numbered, he doesn’t really seem to figure in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s long-term plans. He couldn’t really get in the team with Brandon Williams ahead of him.

“They [AC Milan] want to bring him on board in a permanent deal and I think for Manchester United, they would definitely sell because if they can get a decent fee for Dalot, it might put some money into their coffers to invest elsewhere in the squad.”

The journalist added, “I’d fully expect Diogo Dalot to leave Manchester United this summer.”

Hear what O'Rourke said in full about Dalot in the video below...

How did Dalot perform last season?

Dalot spent the 2020/21 campaign on a season long loan at AC Milan and had a fruitful spell in Serie A.

According to WhoScored, the 22-year-old made 1.5 tackles, 1.2 interceptions and 1.8 clearances per league game for the Italian outfit last term. He also proved his worth in the attacking third as in ten starts he registered two goal contributions.

The 6 ft defender featured on both the left and right of the back four for Milan last season. His versatility was important to the side and he proved to be a capable backup option.

Could Dalot be useful in United’s squad next season?

Arguably yes.

Although Dalot seems out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he could be the perfect deputy to United's first choice right-back Aaron Wan Bissaka. As it stands, the only backup to the 23-year-old is Brandon Williams who is predominantly a left full-back.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier in the transfer window which suggests that they are keen to recruit another player in that position this summer.

United could save a considerable amount of money if they kept Dalot in the side as a backup option next season and the Manchester outfit could then reinvest in other areas of the squad.

