Leeds latest transfer news: Premier League player rejects offer to move to Elland Road

Freddie Woodman has rejected the idea of a move to Leeds United, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

Following the loan exit of Kiko Casilla earlier this week, Director of Football Victor Orta is understood to be tracking a new goalkeeper in the mould of Illan Meslier.

At 24, Woodman is a touch more experienced than the Frenchman was upon his arrival at Elland Road in 2019, though would still represent a long-term investment for the club. A part of England's success at youth level over the years, it's easy to see why the Yorkshire giants were reportedly interested, particularly given his exploits at Swansea City.

Why has Woodman rejected a move?

Despite the fact Leeds made a move for the Newcastle understudy, he's thought to have snubbed the chance to move to Elland Road.

Indeed, much as he's experiencing at St James' Park, Woodman isn't believed to be keen on the prospect of acting as a back-up again and Meslier - having started 35 Premier League games last season - seems to be the defined No.1 in West Yorkshire.

What kind of deal did Leeds offer?

According to the report, the club were keen on a loan move with an option to buy at the end of the initial spell.

While it's unclear as to whether or not that would have suited Newcastle, the player himself is thought to have rejected the move already.

What has Woodman said about being second choice?

Speaking to The Athletic in February, Woodman did allude to some frustration as to his situation on Tyneside.

“We came back from winning a [U17] World Cup with England and I remember seeing Rafa (Benitez, the then-Newcastle manager)," he said.

"He slapped me on the face and said, ‘Well done’. That was literally it. All the other players were getting raved about.

“It was a low point for me because nothing really happened in my career. I didn’t get to push on, I didn’t go on loan and I wasn’t even on the bench. I remember thinking, ‘How can I go from the Golden Glove and winning the World Cup, to playing in the under-23s?’ I was absolutely fuming; I probably thought maybe I was bigger than I was. It was definitely a reality check.”

