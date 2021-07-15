Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo may not have won Euro 2020 but the legendary Portuguese forward still enjoyed an excellent tournament.

Portugal, winners of the 2016 European Championships, were knocked out of this summer’s tournament in the last 16 by Belgium.

But despite only playing one knockout round fixture, Ronaldo still managed to win the Euro 2020 Golden Boot award.

The Juventus star netted five goals in Portugal’s three group matches (two against Hungary, one against Germany, and two against France).

Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick was the only other player to score five goals at Euro 2020, but Ronaldo won the Golden Boot award because he also provided one assist.

Ronaldo breaks record by winning Euro 2020 Golden Boot

To win the Golden Boot award at the age of 36 is a phenomenal achievement.

In fact, Ronaldo shattered a 37-year record after landing his hands on the individual accolade.

Per The Sun, Ronaldo became the oldest player to win the Golden Boot award at a European Championship - and by some distance.

Let’s take a look at the ages of every European Championship Golden Boot winner since Euro 1984…

Tomas Brolin (Euro 92) - Age: 22

Milan Baros (Euro 2004) - Age: 22

Marco van Basten (Euro 88) - Age: 23

Patrick Kluivert (Euro 2000) - Age: 24

Alan Shearer (Euro 96) - Age: 25

Antoine Griezmann (Euro 2016) - Age: 25

David Villa (Euro 2008) - Age: 27

Fernando Torres (Euro 2012) - Age: 28

Michel Platini (Euro 84) - Age: 29

Cristiano Ronaldo (Euro 2020) - Age: 36

That’s quite remarkable really.

We take it for granted that Ronaldo still scores so many goals aged 36.

Many of the sport’s legends had already retired by that age, yet Cristiano is still winning awards at the highest level.

Platini, the previous most senior Golden Boot winner, was seven years younger than Ronaldo when he sealed the award.

To outscore the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane, Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe at his age is a huge achievement and one that shouldn’t go under the radar just because it’s Ronaldo.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner took his international goals tally to a staggering 109 this summer, equalling the world record set by former Iran striker Ali Daei.

He will have the chance to break Daei’s record when Portugal face the Republic of Ireland in a World Cup qualifier in September.

