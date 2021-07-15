Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The footballing world has rallied around Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka in the aftermath of the Euro 2020 final.

All three England players missed a penalty in the shootout versus Italy at Wembley, which resulted in the Azzurri winning the coveted trophy.

After the game, Rashford, Sancho and Saka were all subjected to disgusting racial abuse online.

The actions of a small minority highlight that there is still significant work to be done with regards to the issue of racism in English football.

Sadly, the problem doesn't appear as if it's going away anytime soon and the latest example of abuse has had a serious impact on Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi.

According to Ghana Sports Online, the 20-year-old starlet - who has represented England's senior team three times - is now seeking to switch international allegiance to Ghana, the country where his family roots lie.

It is though that the racial abuse suffered by his Rashford, Sancho and Saka was the key factor in the young winger's decision.

Hudson-Odoi visited Ghana last month and during that time, he held a meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo to discuss the state of football in the country.

Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth and Sports, was also present in the meeting and it's believed he tried to convince the Chelsea man to play for the Black Stars in the future.

It appears Ussif's wish has come true.

Now, you may be wondering how Hudson-Odoi is eligible to represent Ghana after being capped three times by England.

It's thanks to a new FIFA ruling, which states: "Players can now switch national teams provided they are eligible to represent them as long as they have played no more than three matches (including friendlies), none of the matches were in the final tournament of the FIFA World Cup or confederation competition, and they all happened before the player turned 21."

However, Hudson-Odoi would have to wait until November next year to make the switch, as FIFA's ruling also states that a player must wait three years after their last cap for the association they want to leave.

But that means were Ghana to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, the fleet-footed forward would be able to represent the West African nation out in Qatar.

All clear?

Hudson-Odoi previously hinted at a switch to Ghana, where he would play alongside the likes Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

"I think obviously when you're young, you have the opportunity to play for England throughout all the years, from under 15 to under 16 all the way up," the Chelsea man said, per Joy Online.

"When they obviously gave me the opportunity to come I was in the country already. It's something that I already had in my mind, set on already playing for England.

"So it was the thing obviously choosing Ghana or England, and at the end of the day I said I always had the right people around me who always advise me - what's right, what's wrong. England came and I said yeah, let me go and play for my country. But I said Ghana is my home as well, so we'll see, we'll see. You'll never know, so."

