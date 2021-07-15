Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Saturday, July 10 saw the final match in the trilogy of Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor with the American taking the victory on the night and making the battle 2-1 in his favour.

As you'd expect, a lot of the post-fight talk and headlines have been about McGregor's serious injury and his behaviour towards, not only Dustin, but Jolie as well; the wife of Dustin.

However, footage has emerged from fight night that you might have missed if you were watching the pay-per-view and it's since taken the internet by storm.

Luckily for the majority that wouldn't have seen it , thanks to a fan in the audience, the clip has ended up on social media.

The video shows McGregor warming up in the Octagon pre-fight and waiting for his opponent. He appears to square up to a security guard standing in the cage, before moving closer and throwing a kick towards his face - just inches away from connecting.

What’s even more unbelievable is the security guard isn’t even fazed, he doesn’t react whatsoever to the previous two-division champion throwing a leg that nearly grazed his face - talk about nerves of steel!

McGregor then pointed at the guard in a way that said “almost got you,” which shows the two were likely just playing around and that Conor was in high spirits before the fight began.

‘The Notorious’ was definitely back to his old ways leading up to the fight; he threw a kick at Poirier in their pre-fight face-off and threatened The Diamond that he’d be leaving the T-Mobile Arena in a stretcher. Awkward.

McGregor suffered a brutal snap of the tibia in the first round of the fight, leaving the UFC no choice but to end the fight immediately with a doctor’s stoppage and grant the win in Poirier’s favour - much to Conor’s dismay.

1 of 20 Where was Conor McGregor born? Galway Belfast Dublin Cork

He posted a video to fans after the fight and post-surgery confirming that he was in recovery and would be ready to start building back up to fighting in the near future.

Any future opponents are unconfirmed and will be widely speculated, but fans of the Irishman will just be happy to hear his time in the Octagon isn’t over yet.

News Now - Sport News