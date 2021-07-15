Forza Horizon 5: Car audio demo revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Forza Horizon 5 have unveiled new footage regarding their car audio mechanics ahead of the game's anticipated release.

Playground Games have been working tirelessly to bring the gaming community another instalment of their successful racing sim series, which has been one of the flagship games for Xbox over the years.

With the latest release set to debut on next-generation consoles Xbox Series X and S for the first time, huge expectations are on the shoulders of the game's makers to produce a memorable title for years to come.

So far, we have seen leaks regarding Hot Wheels, car lists and map leaks that have got gamers across the globe talking, but without any clear details unveiled at this time.

However, Playground are beginning to reveal their poker hand, slowly but surely, as the launch date edges closer.

Forza Horizon 5 Car Audio Demo

Via the game's official YouTube channel, gamers were treated to a fascinating insight into the game's audio mechanics and showed us how each car sounds.

Lead audio designer Fraser Strachan led the presentation to which we heard sounds from a Toyota Supra, Morgan 3 Wheeler, Jaguar XJ220 and a Ferrari 355 just to name a few, while we were shown different parts of the map in all its glory.

The reaction in the comments section from fans was largely positive, with Forza fans super excited about what could be yet to come from Playground in the coming weeks.

That being said, if these crisp and clear graphics remain on the final game itself, then we can't wait to see what else is in store for us. As it looks set to be released before Gran Turismo 7, the Sony/Microsoft rivalry will be hotting up once more.

Strap yourselves in.

