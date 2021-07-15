Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dustin Poirier is technically better and a more 'superior fighter' than Conor McGregor, according to the American's coach Mike Brown.

McGregor was beaten by Poirier in a trilogy bout after breaking his leg at UFC 264 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC president Dana White has suggested that the fourth fight between McGregor and Poirier could happen once the Irishman recovers from his leg injury which he sustained on Saturday night.

But Brown doesn't see the point of another rematch with McGregor, despite a controversial end to the fight.

The 45-year-old told MMA Fighting: “I don’t think [a fourth fight is necessary].

"But who knows where they’ll be when Conor gets healthy and is back in there. We’ll see where he goes. He’s got a journey ahead of him.

"Maybe he needs to fight somebody else and get a win or two to get back up there but he’s also the biggest star in the sport.

“He’s changed the game, done so much for the sport. He’s the biggest star the sport has ever seen. He brings a lot of eyeballs.

"He’s done a lot of great things but I think skill wise, we’ve got the superior fighter with Dustin.”

The American Top Team head coach was full of praise for his prize fighter after watching him notch up the double over a strong and combative McGregor.

He added: “On the scorecards, two judges had it 10-8. This was from Dustin being on top dropping those elbows and showing his dominance, imposing his will. That’s what that was all about.

“If you look at the history of both of these guys, one of them gets stronger as the fight goes and one of them doesn’t.

"Conor was going to be most dangerous in the first, and I felt like as the fight went, it was only going to get easier.”

Brown, when discussing the nature of McGregor's injury, admitted that he wasn't "surprised" by the way the fight ultimately played out.

He went on: “I’m not surprised. D.P.’s boxing is super tight, super sharp and he cracks. He can hit hard. He’s really dangerous with both hands so if he puts his gloves on you, you’re going to feel it.

"I thought that Conor was blasting those legs, he looked like he was throwing them hard and it concerned me a little bit cause he was throwing them so hard but the placement wasn’t very good.

"He was landing around the knee area, which is real dangerous for him. Dustin threw a nice calf kick and it landed solid on the muscle. You land a couple of those and he’s not walking.

"It looked like the ones that Conor was throwing was kind of smashing around the knee, which is probably what gave him the problems.

"Dustin kind of lifted his leg a little bit so the small part of Conor’s ankle is hitting against that big, strong, bony part of the knee, which is not good for Conor.”

