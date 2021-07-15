Battlefield 2042: Developers Confirm How To Use Wingsuit Spotted In The Trailer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gaming fans can’t wait to get their hands on the Wingsuit they spotted in the Battlefield 2042 trailer and the developers have now revealed the way you can do so.

The trailer really was a huge shock when it dropped, as it revealed the game would be a futuristic one and alongside the Wingsuit, there were robot dogs spotted in the trailer.

Battlefield 2042 is highly anticipated and many are thoroughly over the moon ahead of its release date.

Read More: Battlefield 6: When Is The Release Date?

The Wingsuit will be wanted by many, but to access it is quite specific and this might not please gaming fans.

Read More: Battlefield 2042: Release Date, Trailer, Leaks, Setting, PS4 And Everything You Need To Know

Battlefield 2042 Reveal How You Will Be Able To Use The Wingsuit

The Wingsuit ties in with the new Specialists coming into the game. These are essentially characters that you can play as in the game.

Battlefield revealed a lot of information in the latest blog from Senior Design Director Daniel Berlin. In this blog they finally answered a host of questions that the Battlefield community have been asking since the Battlefield 2042 reveal last month.

Berlin confirmed that to use the Wingsuit in the game, you have to use a certain Specialist in Battlefield 2042 and it is unique to them.

The Specialist that uses this Wingsuit was not revealed as it looks like the developers want to keep some things close to their chest.

These Specialists will be equipped with their own unique Specialist Trait and Specialty, and will have fully customizable Loadouts.

It is good to know how to use the Wingsuit, but it might be quite frustrating for some that you can only use the Wingsuit with one specific character as people might not want to use that character.

This idea is set in stone and if the Wingsuit is a great feature in-game, no doubt that many will be using the Specialist.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest Gaming news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News