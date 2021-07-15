Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England's incredible Euro 2020 journey came to a heartbreaking end last Sunday night.

The Three Lions were beaten on penalties by Italy in the final of the tournament, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missing their spot kicks in the shootout at Wembley.

It was an enthralling contest between the two European powerhouses, with England taking the lead after just two minutes through left-back Luke Shaw.

Italy had to wait until the 67th-minute to level the scores and it was veteran defender Leonardo Bonucci who broke English hearts in London.

The Juventus man fired home from close-range after the Three Lions failed to clear a threatening corner from Italy.

It was a goal that could have been avoided and only one man did all he possibly could to prevent the Azzurri from rippling the back of the net.

The player in question is Jordan Pickford, who was one of the standout players throughout Euro 2020.

Just before Bonucci reacted first to a loose ball inside the England penalty area, the Everton goalkeeper pulled off one of the most remarkable reflex saves we've seen in quite some time.

Pickford threw his body to the left and somehow managed to tip the ball on to the post.

The speed displayed by the England shot-stopper to pull off the save was quite incredible and we feel it's necessary to highlight the moment of English magic from a night many Three Lions fans will be eager to forget in a hurry.

Pickford's incredible save vs Italy

That level of athleticism is quite something.

Pickford is prone to the odd error, as most goalkeepers are, but he truly is a world-class operator when it comes to the art of shot stopping.

The Everton man conceded just two goals at Euro 2020, keeping five clean sheets in his seven appearances and silencing a significant number of critics in the process.

Now we wait to see whether Pickford can replicate his form over the summer for Rafa Benitez in 2021/22.

