QPR news: Hoops set to make transfer decision regarding key target

With the 2020/21 season set to kick-off next month, Queens Park Rangers will be determined to make a positive start to proceedings under the guidance of manager Mark Warburton.

The Hoops managed to illustrate some real signs of promise during the closing months of the previous campaign as they sealed a ninth-place finish in the second-tier standings.

Having delivered some impressive individual displays during their loan spells at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, Charlie Austin, Jordy de Wijs and Sam Field all joined QPR on permanents deals earlier this year.

Warburton has since backed up these signings by swooping for Andre Dozzell, Jordan Archer, Sam McCallum and Jimmy Dunne who will all be hoping to make a positive impression in the Championship.

Not content with these additions, the QPR boss is now seemingly set to make a call regarding the club's transfer pursuit of Moses Odubajo.

A report from talkSPORT in June outlined that the defender had emerged as a target for the Hoops following Sheffield Wednesday's decision to part ways with him.

Odubajo has since gone on to take part in pre-season training with QPR as he tries to earn a deal with the club.

In a fresh update concerning the defender, it has now been revealed that the Hoops are willing to bolster their squad by securing his services for the upcoming campaign.

According to West London Sport, QPR are reportedly planning to sign Odubajo after the former Brentford man was able to prove his fitness to Warburton.

It is understood that the defender will be drafted in as a replacement for Todd Kane who has been told that he is free to leave the club.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Providing that QPR do indeed finalise this particular deal, it could turn out to be a clever bit of business by the club as Odubajo would add a wealth of experience to their squad.

During his career to date, the 27-year-old has made 157 appearances at Championship level and thus knows exactly what it takes to deliver the goods in this particular division.

Having recently overcome a hamstring injury which forced him to miss a considerable chunk of the previous campaign, Odubajo will be determined to play a major role for QPR in the second-tier.

If Odubajo is able to maintain his fitness, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he becomes the Hoops' first-choice right-back in the coming months.

