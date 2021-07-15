Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Christian Horner and Max Verstappen are looking forward to this weekend's British Grand Prix and seeing how they can use F1 Sprint to help them try and extend their lead in the Drivers' and Constructors' championships respectively.

Red Bull have been the team to beat so far this season and lead Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton in both championships, as we head towards the halfway stage of the campaign.

There are plenty more twists and turns to come, though, and the British Grand Prix has been a Mercedes favourite for several years in the recent past, so it's clear Red Bull could well have a proper fight on their hands this weekend.

With F1 introducing its new Sprint format for the first time, though, there are extra points on offer and Christian Horner, speaking at a Red Bull event ahead of the Grand Prix that pitted one of their cars up against some iconic British vehicles, said he's looking forward to the challenge:

“I think Silverstone is going to be a big challenge. It’s been a stronghold of Mercedes for several years now, but it’s another opportunity to win. And of course, with the first of the new Sprint Races this year it’s going to be a new event format – and extra points are available. Whatever happens, it’s going to be a really exciting weekend and we are ready for the fight.”

Verstappen, meanwhile, won at Silverstone last year with the track holding two races, the second of which was dubbed the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, and he's looking forward to packed grandstands at the famous old circuit as fans make their return after a year away:

“When we were at Silverstone last year, the track was amazing, but the atmosphere was missing. To have the British crowd back again in full attendance will be really special and I hope that the race is going to be just as exciting.”

It's an iconic event on the calendar, and hopefully, F1's new Sprint format can help add even more excitement this weekend.

