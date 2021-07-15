Warzone Season 4: Reloaded game breaking glitch returns following mid-season update

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following the much anticipated Season 4 update for Warzone, it appears as though the new Season has brought back a game breaking glitch for players.

Several users have reported that they have been killed in-game by opponents that are clearly 'invisible' based on the kill cam footage. As well as being 'invisible,' similar exploits found by players in the past have meant that players can make themselves almost impervious to different types of damage in-game.

The invisibility glitch has been prominent in Warzone since 2020, when players would be able to use an attack helicopter exploit the game and gain a massive advantage. This was believed to have been fixed through patching, however the Season 4 update has meant that the glitch is either back because of the update, or it was never really fixed in the first place.

With the new mid-season update having now been implemented, several gamers have already taken to social media to lament about how the invisibility glitch is 'back' and how there may be even more issues going forward, as hackers will be able to potentially find more exploits following the update.

Gamer's Reaction To Game-Breaking Glitch

Twitch Affiliate @Phil556Plays tweeted "the mid season #Warzone update is today. So what are we getting? The stim glitch or the invisibility glitch?" Other casual players of the online FPS already predicted that something along the lines of the invisibility glitch would return once the update had been implemented.

"Wait until tomorrow when all the cheaters are back and that new Payload mode is allowing invisibility or invulnerability glitches" one gamer wrote, expecting the worst for the new mid-season update. "Keep defending a broken game, and greedy corporation."

Despite the issues plaguing the game, Warzone is still one of the most popular games among players and streamers online. Warzone has been a massive hit on Twitch over the past year, with over 13.5 million users following the game on the platform.

Raven Software have yet to react online to the return of the invisibility glitch, although there's a chance they will give an update in the next few days if the exploit isn't already being addressed in-house.

