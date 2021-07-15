Battlefield 2042: Specialists Announced; Names, Traits, Specialties And All You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Highly anticipated game Battlefield 2042 is on its way and they have announced that Specialists will be a new feature in the franchise.

The franchise has been hugely successful and this latest game set in the future has a lot of exciting new features for players to get their hands on.

Not only have some of the things coming to Battlefield been confirmed, but there have been a lot of leaks with one revealing that fan-favourite maps will be returning to the game.

These new Specialists look to be an exciting new feature and it will make players even more excited for the release of the game.

Specialists Will Be Coming To Battlefield 2042

Developers of Battlefield 2042 Electronic Arts posted a recent blog written by Senior Design Director Daniel Berlin. In this blog, Berlin answered a host of questions that the Battlefield community have been asking since the Battlefield 2042 reveal last month.

The blog confirmed that Specialists are playable soldiers for the franchise. They are inspired by the traditional Battlefield Classes, and will be equipped with their own unique Specialist Trait and Specialty. Each playable soldier also will have fully customisable loadouts.

How Many Specialists are in Battlefield 2042

There will be ten specialists in the game, but Berlin said that this will be the amount at launch. This makes us believe that as the game will go on, more specialists will be released.

We also found out that only one Specialist will be able to use the Wingsuit which many fans spotted in the trailer.

Names of Specialists Confirmed

Some of the names of the specialists have already been confirmed. They are:

Boris

Caspar

Falck

Mackay

When the other names are revealed, we will provide their details right here.

Specialties and Traits

Each Specialist will have Specialties and Traits. For those wondering, these are unique to each playable soldier in the game.

The specialties and traits are certain skills and abilities that each soldier has and in the blog the developers released the details for one of the Specialists- Falck.

Falck: Falck will be able to use combat surgeon. This will allow Falck to revive teammates back to full health. Battlefield states that this will give her a big advantage over other players using Squad Revive.

When more details are revealed, we will provide all the information here. All this news leads us to believe that the game will be a great experience for all players.

