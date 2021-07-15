Battlefield 2042: Developers Reveal Customisable Loadouts And How They Will Work

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Battlefield 2042 is on its way and the developers have revealed how customisable loadouts will work in the new game.

The Specialists are unique playable soldiers in the game, all with their own specialties and traits.

Players do not have to wait long for the highly anticipated game, as it is due to come out in October.

Read More: Battlefield 6: When Is The Release Date?

Some might have been worried that, due to this, they might have had unique loadouts which could not be changed but this is not the case.

Read More: Battlefield 2042: Release Date, Trailer, Leaks, Setting, PS4 And Everything You Need To Know

Customisable Loadouts in Battlefield 2042 and How They Will Work

Since developers Electronic Arts revealed the trailer, there have been a lot of questions from the gaming community. Senior Design Director Daniel Berlin wrote a blog which answered a few of these questions.

It is good to see that they did this as players love it when gaming companies communicate with fans.

In the blog, Berlin revealed that all loadouts for players will be customisable, no matter what Specialist you are using.

For the first time, the class will no longer restrict what weapons you can use in multiplayer. When you select your Specialist, you will be able to customise the following:

Your Primary Weapon

The Equipment (this includes items anyone can use such as a Medical Crate or Supply Crate)

Your Secondary Weapon

Throwable (such as Frag or Incendiary Grenade)

This is very exciting news for Battlefield fans and is another new feature that the developers are bringing to the franchise.

With so much new content coming to the game, Battlefield 2042 could be the best game yet in the franchise.

Fans will no doubt be happy with customisable loadouts and, hopefully, the highly anticipated game will meet the expectations it is currently setting.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest Gaming news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News