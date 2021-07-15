Tokyo Olympics Quiz: 15 questions to prove you're the ultimate fan

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The world’s most prestigious sporting competition is less than two weeks away. With more than 300 medal events and 200 countries competing, this summer’s Olympics promises to thrill from start to finish.

Originally scheduled to take place from 24th July - 9th August 2020, the competition was pushed back a year because of the coronavirus pandemic and will now be held from 23rd July - 8th August 2021.

Despite the one year delay, the competition will still be referred to as 'Tokyo 2020' for branding and marketing purposes.

But forgotten is the disappointment of last year’s postponement. Instead, athletes are focused on the final stages of their preparation with all eyes on winning the coveted gold medal in their respective events.

This is the second time the Games have been held in Tokyo –– the first coming in 1964 –– making Japan the only Asian country to stage the Summer Olympics twice, having also hosted the Winter Olympics back in 1972 (Sapporo) and 1998 (Nagano).

The stage is also set for some of the world’s biggest stars to shine. The likes of Jessica Ennis-Hill, Kelly Holmes and Rebecca Adlington have cemented their place in British folklore after their gold medal triumphs and this year will provide an opportunity for others to make a name for themselves.

Equally, the Games represent the best opportunity for specific sports to showcase themselves to the world. This year’s competition will see the introduction of 3x3 basketball, freestyle BMX and madison cycling among others.

But how much do you know about the Games? Can you remember how many medals Great Britain won in Rio de Janeiro? Do you know which year women’s football was first introduced as an Olympic sport? And where were the Olympics held back in 2004?

To test your knowledge, take our ultimate Olympics quiz here

