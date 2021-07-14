Celtic transfer news: What expert has said about new signing Liel Abada

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

New Celtic signing Liel Abada has been tipped to adapt to life in Scotland by Israeli football pundit Boni Ginzburg, the Scottish Sun reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Liel Abada?

The 19-year-old winger signed a five-year deal with the Hoops on Wednesday night as Ange Postecoglou makes his mark on the Celtic squad.

Former Rangers goalkeeper Ginzburg feels that the Maccabi Petah Tikva winger has what it takes to succeed in the Scottish game.

What did Ginzburg say about Abada?

"I believe Liel would adapt to Scottish football. He is very dangerous in front of goal. He is a good player and he has a lot of potential. It will be a good experience for him to go to Celtic," Ginzburg said, as quoted by the Scottish Sun.

Even though Abada's natural position is on the wing, Ginzburg feels that he can be just as useful playing as a striker.

"Liel can play on the wing or through the middle as a striker. He can do a good job on the flanks or in the centre. I like him, he’s a good player."

Should Celtic consider using the 19-year-old as a striker?

It would seem reasonable to assume Postecoglou will play Abada in his natural position, to provide competition for James Forrest.

The Israeli international does have a decent scoring record, however. Last season, he scored 13 goals in 38 appearances.

As Ginzburg states, Abada has played as a striker, but Transfermarkt shows that the vast majority of his appearances have been on the wing.

Interestingly though, the teenager did contribute four goals in seven games playing up-front.

Perhaps Abada will first be used on the wing, but in emergencies - such as an injury crisis - he could play as a forward. That will certainly be something for Postecoglou to consider.

Is there any risk involved with the signing?

The deal to sign Ababa might be completed, but it can't be denied that it is a risk.

The starlet will be moving to a completely new environment at just 19 years old and, naturally, there has to be a danger that he might find it hard to settle in Glasgow at such a young age.

It might take a while for the player to really make an impression for the Bhoys, but he should be allowed that time to get to know the Scottish game and the pressures of playing for Celtic, a team where you need to win every match.

It would be a bonus for the Hoops if the player hits the ground running, but that remains to be seen.

