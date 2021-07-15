Watford transfer news: Xisco Munoz casting eye on 18-year-old prospect ahead of potential swoop

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Watford will be hoping to establish themselves in the top-flight later this year after sauntering to promotion under the guidance of manager Xisco Munoz last season.

The Hornets proved to be too strong for their Championship competitors as they sealed a second-place finish in the standings.

Whilst Munoz will be under no illusion about how difficult it will be to achieve a relative amount of success in the Premier League, he has already started to prepare his side for life in this division by making a plethora of signings.

The likes of Peter Etebo, Danny Rose, Joshua King, Imran Louza and Emmanuel Dennis will all be determined to prove their worth to the Watford boss next season whilst Kwadwo Baah and Mattie Pollock may have to be wait for their chance to shine due to their inexperience.

Seemingly not content with the recent influx of players, Munoz is now eyeing up a move for another individual.

According to the Daily Mail, Watford are reportedly keeping tabs on forward Abdul Abdulmalik ahead of a potential swoop.

The 18-year-old, who is currently out of contract after his deal with Millwall expired last month, recently had a trial with Portsmouth who opted against pursuing a deal for him.

It is understood that Abdulmalik is also attracting interest from Arsenal and Rangers as the race for his signature continues.

Due to the forward's age, any potential suitor will need to pay Millwall a compensation fee which will be finalised by a tribunal if an agreement cannot be reached.

Abdulmalik failed to make an appearances for the Lions' senior side last season as he was used exclusively by the club at youth level.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If this report turns out to be true, it will be intriguing to see whether Watford decide to step up their pursuit of Abdulmalik in the coming weeks.

Whilst the forward's promising displays for Millwall's youth set-up has resulted in him earning three caps for England's Under-17 side, there is no guarantee that he will be able to adapt to life in the Premier League.

Furthermore, when you consider that Watford currently have the likes of King, Dennis, Troy Deeney, Joao Pedro and Andre Gray at their disposal, Abdulmalik may be forced to watch on from the sidelines for the foreseeable future if he decides to join the club.

Keeping this in mind, it could be argued that both parties may find it beneficial if this move doesn't materialise as Abdulmalik will be able to seal a switch to a team who will be able to guarantee him regular first-team football whilst Watford could turn their attention to other targets who possess a wealth of Premier League experience.

