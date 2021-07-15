Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Although we had to wait a year longer than expected, Euro 2020 was a fantastic festival of international football that had us glued to our screens for months.

With many of the game's biggest names in action at the tournament, the transfer market has been fairly quiet in terms of action so far this window, particularly when it comes to the major European leagues.

Of course, that is all set to change over the coming weeks, with a number of huge switches rumoured.

Rather than focus on speculation, however, let's talk about the business that has already been done by top clubs around the continent this summer. These deals might not have made headline news, but could prove crucial for the teams involved come the end of the season.

Here, via talkSPORT, are 10 transfers that may have gone under your radar during Euro 2020.

Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea to AC Milan) – £25m

Having only made a handful of appearances for Chelsea across a five-year spell at Stamford Bridge, 23-year-old centre-back Tomori made an instant impact when he joined AC Milan on loan in January. In fact, so impressive was Tomori at the San Siro, that the Italian club opted to make his stay permanent last month. If he can continue the way he started, the young Englishman could have a bright future with Milan.

Danny Rose (Tottenham to Watford) – Free

Capped 29 times for England, Rose started a Champions League final just two seasons ago. Still only 31 years old, the experienced left-back could be an inspired signing for newly-promoted Watford as they aim to avoid a return straight back to the Championship.

Enock Mwepu (RB Salzburg to Brighton) – £20.7m

Versatile and credited with a great footballing brain, Zambian international Mwepu looks a great addition for Brighton boss Graham Potter. A midfielder, who is also comfortable in a host of other roles, Mwepu's arrival adds both quality and depth to the Brighton squad.

Michael Olise (Reading to Crystal Palace) – £8m

The Eagles looked to have snagged themselves quite a bargain in the shape of last year's EFL Young Player of the Year. Olise was in fine form for Reading last term - grabbing seven goals, alongside 12 assists. New boss Patrick Viera will be hopeful he can produce more of the same at Selhurst Park this season.

Omar Richards (Reading to Bayern Munich) – Free

Another former Reading player who has moved on to pastures new is 23-year-old Richards, who has joined the German giants on a free transfer. Such is Bayern's injury situation at present, the talented English midfielder could even nab a place in their starting line-up when the Bundesliga season gets underway next month.

Hakan Calhanoglu (AC Milan to Inter Milan) – Free

Turkish international midfielder Calhanoglu will still be playing his football in Milan next season - only for Inter rather than AC Milan. The 27-year-old joins Simone Inzaghi's side, who needed to strengthen their ranks with Christian Eriksen's playing future in doubt after his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal to Marseille) – Loan

Once thought to have a bright future in North London, the 22-year-old Frenchman has fallen out of favour with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta - and now finds himself shipped out on loan to Ligue 1 club Marseille. The initial loan deal includes an obligation to buy, so it appears that Guendouzi's time in the Premier League is over for now.

Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese to Atletico Madrid) – £29.9m

It's not been a bad week for the 27-year-old Argentian midfielder. Just days after he provided the assist for a goal that saw his country claim their first Copa America title in 28 years, de Paul signed a five-year deal with Diego Simone's side. Look for de Paul to light up La Liga during the upcoming season.

Junior Firpo (Barcelona to Leeds) – £12.8m

The recent financial crisis at Barcelona looks to have worked in the favour of Leeds United, as the Yorkshire have picked up talented young defender Firpo for a very reasonable fee. A player who already has Champions League experience at the Nou Camp, Firpo went head-to-head with Kylian Mbappe in the competition last year. His arrival can only be a positive for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Billy Gilmour (Chelsea to Norwich City) – Loan

The Chelsea youngster made more headlines for his conversation with club teammates Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell in the Wembley tunnel than for anything else this summer. However, when the new Premier League season gets underway, the 20-year-old Scottish international will be looking to gain valuable top-flight experience during his loan spell at Carrow Road. A potential superstar of the future, Gilmour could do great things with Norwich this season.

